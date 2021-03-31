Hyundai Mobis, announced the urban shared future mobility concept, M.Vision X and M.Vision POP!

- M.Vision X, 4-seater purpose-based mobility, uses a 360º window as a display

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis disclosed a new mobility concept reflecting the post-Covid 19 era.

At the <Conference to Announce Hyundai Mobis Strategies and New Technologies> held at the R&D headquarters in Korea on March 31st, Hyundai Mobis disclosed urban shared mobility concept cars, M.Vision X and M.Vision POP, while also demonstrating new technologies.

The mobility platform, introduced on this day, has re-interpreted the passenger experience and communication methods from the viewpoint of interconnection and consideration in a contact-free age, and can entertain users through convergence of new technologies.

"We worked hard to sublimate the changes in life people have had to cope with in the post-Covid 19 era with new mobility technologies," said Vice President Cheon Jae-Seung, Head of the Fundamental and Advanced Lab of Hyundai Mobis. "The new mobility platform, as presented by Hyundai Mobis, contains the spirit of technical exploration, which also enables people to share their thoughts and feel the joy of everyday life."

M.Vision X is purpose-based 4-seater mobility. It provides a customized experience based on a unique interpretation of interior space. X in M.Vision X means the expansion of communication (eXpansion), connected experience (eXperience), and expedition into a new space (eXpedition).

As the windows of the vehicle can be transformed into a display with a special theme (Virtual Space Wall), it is possible to use all 360º transparent windows of the vehicle as a screen for watching sports games or performances.

Personalized control of the displays in M.Vision X is also possible. Several screens are installed in the windows of the vehicle. Some passengers may use the display as a transparent window and enjoy the outside scenery, while others may use it as a screen to watch a movie. It is also possible to change the indoor seats according to their purpose so that they can be used both ways.

The core solution of M.Vision X is the vertical cockpit in the center of the interior, which looks like a square pillar. On each of the four sides of the integrated center cockpit is a 28-inch display. This integrated center cockpit communicates with passengers in a contact-free fashion using the gesture recognition functions. As a result, passengers can control all driving-related functions, e.g. the autonomous driving mode, AI speakers and infotainment. There is also a sterilization function that uses UV lighting to automatically sterilize the vehicle once the passengers get out of the car. This new technology is also a feature of M.Vision X.

M.Vision POP is the exceptionally small mobility concept based on electric vehicles, developed under the theme of 'TECH JOY.' The focus was placed on giving users pleasure through a convergence of the latest technologies of Hyundai Mobis.

The core solution of M.Vision POP is 'PHOBILITY.' It is a compound word of Phone and Mobility. It means mobility enjoyed on a smartphone. It is a new mobility technology that introduces the concept of smartphone and steering wheel docking to control the vehicle with the smartphone.

The smartphone in the steering wheel becomes the cockpit of the automobile itself. The smartphone navigation screen interfaces with the front display of the vehicle, and the user recognition or voice recognition function can be used as well. It is also possible to use smartphone sensors for wireless steering of the automobile.

As M.Vision POP has the e-Corner module, each the four wheels of the vehicle can be rotated up to 180º. As a result, crab driving, i.e. the vehicle moving from side to side like a crab, or even 360º rotation, is possible. If this technology is used, parallel parking will become easier, too. The e-Corner module is a next-generation technology that integrates the driving, braking, steering, suspension system in each wheel of the vehicle.

On this day Hyundai Mobis also unveiled the next-generation integrated cockpit system (M.VICS: MOBIS Vision of Integrated Cockpit System) together with M.Vision X and M.Vision POP.

This integrated cockpit is a next-generation system in the mass-production stage that integrates all the core technologies of Hyundai Mobis, e.g. ADAS, biometrics and Blooming Sound. In consideration of COVID-19, Hyundai Mobis produced a demonstration video of the integrated cockpit system, and a contact-free promotion targeting global automakers is underway.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the 7th largest leading automotive supplier. Founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea, Hyundai Mobis is to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people.

Hyundai Mobis is excellent in sensors, sensor fusion in controllers and software design capabilities in safety control. Its products also include various electrification components, brakes, suspension, steering, airbags, lights and automotive electronics.

Mobis currently has more than 30,000 employees and has been manufacturing in more than 30 regions in 10 countries. In addition to its R&D headquarters in Korea, Mobis has 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

