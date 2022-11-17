Hyundai Mobis develops the world's first IVI technology that opens quick menu with a gesture when your finger goes near the in-vehicle display

IR proximity sensors and gesture detection enable users to select a desired menu with just one touch.

Bring your finger near the screen to automatically open the pop-up menu to maximize user convenience.

Detection algorithm and automatic monitor calibration boosts accuracy, with greater usability in larger screens.

Mobis introduces a series of key technologies for the next-generation infotainment system, targeting the future IVI market.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new technology that allows a user to open frequently-used menus just by moving the hand near the automotive displays and to select a menu with a gesture and a tap. This is expected to minimize manipulations and facilitate safe driving by preventing gaze dispersion, enabling more convenient use of in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system.

On November 17, Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) announced that it has developed Quick Menu Selection, the world's first proximity detection pop-up display. Also known as Menu Pre Information technology, it applies a proximity sensor on in-vehicle displays to minimize cumbersome screen manipulations allowing the user to select frequently-used menus effortlessly.

Quick Menu Selection automatically opens pop-up menus that are often used when a user's hands are in close proximity to the screen. By bringing the hand close to the screen, it activates the proximity sensor that is integrated with the display. Users can also use a simple swipe gesture to access the desired menu.

Hyundai Mobis developed these technologies to enhance convenience and safety of driving. This is the first use case in the world to deploy infrared ray (IR) sensors, which have been widely used in a variety of products, into in-vehicle position sensing.

Hyundai Mobis Quick Menu Selection uses time difference light sensing technology to minimize the number of sensors required, and applies automatic calibration (monitor calibration) technology based on a detection algorithm that improves accuracy in the detection of hand gestures and the direction of movement. To make it more intuitive and easier for users, Quick Menu Selection is also combined with responsive UX and UI solutions, which detect the distance and position of objects.

Based on the improved gesture system, Quick Menu Selection significantly simplifies the vexing manipulation process of having to tap on touchscreens multiple times. Whereas before, touchscreen displays were unable to sense the user's intention before the user tapped on the desired menu, Quick Menu Selection allows for the application of interfaces for various user scenarios depending on the direction of movement and hand position.

Hyundai Mobis is working hard to deliver an infotainment portfolio that can be used in numerous ways in vehicles, with Quick Menu Selection being developed as an extension of the endeavor. The company is converging diverse interface and design element technologies and applying them in automotive interior and exterior components for expanded applications. Building on its exceptional software technology that is capable of responding flexibly to different market demands, Hyundai Mobis has secured efficient, stable hardware capabilities that give the company a competitive advantage in the IVI system over competition.

Last month, Hyundai Mobis introduced the next-generation IVI platform in collaboration with Luxoft, a multinational software company, at the International Suppliers Fair (IZB) hosted by Volkswagen. The Mobis Infotainment System (MIS), co-developed by the two companies, is a future platform that controls six screens comprised of a digital cluster, AR-HUD, the central stack display (CSD), and three passenger displays. MIS was designed to provide user-friendly services, such as a virtual assistant and personalized content based on AI.

Going forward, Hyundai Mobis plans to internalize and advance its R&D technologies, while expanding software partnerships with global automakers to reinforce its competitiveness.



Quick Menu Selection, the world’s first proximity detection display technology developed by Hyundai Mobis. When a user’s hand comes near the screen, frequently-used menus automatically pop up, allowing users to make selections with a single touch.

