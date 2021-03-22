Hyundai Mobis provides premium sound in collaboration with Meridian

- First introduced in Kia K8…A high-end, high performance audio system combining Hyundai Mobis and Meridian Audio

- Meridian with craftsmanship and innovative digital technology…Synergied with infotainment technology and expertise from Hyundai Mobis

- The world's first automotive audio system utilitizing NATEC speakers which use a diaphragm made of natural wood

SEOUL, South Korea, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis announced on March 22 that it is collaborating with Meridian Audio, the British audio pioneer, to deliver premium branded sound to global automaker. Together, Hyundai Mobis and Meridian have designed premium sound systems for global automotive brands Kia K8, set to be released next quarter.

Hyundai Mobis is adding premium branded sound to its automotive audio portfolio, and responding proactively to the diverse needs of customers around the globe. Starting with the Kia's new modern and innovative sedan, K8, Hyundai Mobis will supply the premium sound system to various global customers.

By working with Meridian, Hyundai Mobis will take in-car audio to another level, developing tailored audio systems that provide drivers and passengers with immersive listening experiences.

Vice President, Won-woo Lee, Global Sales Strategy of Hyundai Mobis, said, "We are glad to work with Meridian, the symbol of craftsmanship and high class quality, built on pioneering the premium audio market and high performance for more than 40 years." Lee continued, "With the infotainment technology of Hyundai Mobis, we expect to advance into the global auto market."

For the Kia K8, Hyundai Mobis invited Meridian's acoustic experts and audio engineers to Korea during the development of the audio system to optimize the tuning of the K8. This collaboration between Meridian and Mobis delivers a sound that is natural, three-dimensional and remarkably easy to listen to with almost zero listener fatigue.

The K8 is the first vehicle within the Kia range to feature Meridian, allowing customers to enjoy natural, lifelike and authentic audio on the move. The 14-speaker audio system includes the world's first application of NATEC natural wood speakers developed by Hyundai Mobis. Titanium tweeters are used for refined high-frequency performance and the greatly increased woofer count ensures bass is delivered effortlessly throughout the vehicle.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the 7th largest leading automotive supplier. Founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea, Hyundai Mobis is to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people.

Hyundai Mobis is excellent in sensors, sensor fusion in controllers and software design capabilities in safety control. Its products also include various electrification components, brakes, suspension, steering, airbags, lights and automotive electronics.

Mobis currently has more than 30,000 employees and has been manufacturing in more than 30 regions in 10 countries. In addition to its R&D headquarters in Korea, Mobis has 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

