Hyundai Reveals IONIQ 5's Living Space and Sustainable Interior Ahead of Virtual World Premiere

Interior images released ahead of virtual world premiere event slated for Feb. 23

Vehicle interior furnished with sustainable materials and textiles such as eco-processed leather, bio paint as well as natural and recycled fibers

Dedicated BEV platform allows long wheelbase and flat floors compared to midsize CUVs with conventional powertrains, enabling a breakthrough interior design

Inspired by 'Living Space' theme, IONIQ 5 designers were able to offer a distinctively different interior experience not possible before

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today released a new image, revealing the spacious and versatile interior of the much-anticipated IONIQ 5, which will make its virtual world premiere on February 23, 2021.

IONIQ 5 is the BEV model to utilize the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This BEV-dedicated platform houses a flat battery that enables a spacious and customizable interior, offering personalized mobility with flexible configurations to comfortably accommodate both passengers and cargo.

Furnished with primarily eco-friendly materials and textiles, the interior design reflects consumers' rising interest in personal transportation that supports well-being as well as demand for more ethical and sustainable products.

"IONIQ 5 is a statement of design that offers an optimistic look at what customers can expect in the new EV era," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "The long wheelbase is translated to a new dimension of space. We designed this special space as a perfect place to recharge, Your home away from home."

'Living Space' inspired interior opens a new dimension of design

IONIQ 5 sets itself apart from other midsize crossovers, especially those with internal combustion engines and conventional Steer-by-Wire systems, because the E-GMP allows for an elongated wheelbase and flat floor.

IONIQ 5's driver and passengers can freely enter and exit the cabin on either side when parked in a narrow spot, because the flat floor allows the center console to slide back and forth. This resulted in a fundamental rethink of the conventional center console and to offer greater function than a static storage box. The newly developed 'Universal Island' replaces the center console and becomes the centerpiece of the IONIQ 5's living space experience.

The driver and front passenger seats are equipped with leg rests that allow passengers to 'relax and recharge' while their vehicle is being recharged. All seats can be operated and repositioned, making it easier for adults in the front to care for children and pets seated in the rear.

Reducing negative environmental impact with high-quality, eco-friendly interiors

While developing IONIQ 5, Hyundai put considerable thought into what consumers were looking for in a car. One of the clear demands was the need for more eco-conscious mobility solutions with lower environmental impact. Designers addressed these concerns through IONIQ 5's use of eco-friendly and sustainably sourced materials.

The seats are clad in an eco-processed leather that is dyed and treated with plant oil extractions from flaxseed. Other soft furnishings throughout the cabin consist of textiles derived from sustainable fibers such as sugar cane bio components, wool and poly yarns, as well as material woven from fibers made from recycled PET plastic bottles. Surfaces such as the dashboard, switches, steering wheel and door panels are coated in a polyurethane bio paint composed of oils from rape flowers and corn.

World Premiere of IONIQ 5

Hyundai will debut IONIQ 5 during the virtual world premiere event on February 23, 2021. During the event, Hyundai will unveil details about IONIQ 5's innovative features and how customers can benefit from this dedicated BEV model.

