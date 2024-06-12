I Fund Cities Announces Monthly Webinar Series Featuring Expert Insights from Its Capital Markets Team

I Fund Cities, a leading private lending company specializing in financing for real estate investors, is thrilled to announce the launch of its monthly webinar series.

—

This innovative initiative will provide valuable insights and updates to customers across the United States from I Fund Cities’ Capital Markets team.

The webinar series, designed to keep clients well-informed and ahead of the curve, will cover a range of critical topics. Each session will delve into current updates on interest rates, private credit, Federal Reserve policies, economic data, real estate trends, and securitizations. By offering expert analysis and timely information, I Fund Cities aims to empower its customers to make informed decisions in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

The inaugural webinar took place on May 23, 2024, and was met with enthusiastic participation and positive feedback from attendees. Jack Davis from IFC’s capital markets team led the discussion with Bryan Ziegenfuse. The next webinar is scheduled for June 20, 2024, and promises to continue delivering high-quality content and actionable insights.

“We are excited to offer this Capital Markets webinar series as a resource for our clients,” said Bryan Ziegenfuse, from I Fund Cities. “Our goal is to provide a platform where real estate investors can stay updated on key market trends and make informed decisions for their businesses. The positive response to our first webinar underscores the value of these sessions, and we look forward to building on this momentum.”

“We feel the webinar series will give us further opportunity to connect with loyal and new customers while informing the real estate community,” said Ryan Herting, Founder of I Fund Cities. “Our goal is to be an information and capital resource to assist investors make sound investment decisions.”

I Fund Cities invites all interested parties to join the upcoming webinar on June 20, 2024. Registration details and further information can be found on the I Fund Cities website at www.ifundcities.com.

For more information about the webinar series or to schedule an interview with a representative from I Fund Cities, please contact Bryan Ziegenfuse at bryan@ifundcities.com

About I Fund Cities

I Fund Cities is a private lending company committed to providing an array of products and solutions to real estate investors across the United States. With a focus on innovation and customer service, I Fund Cities provides flexible and competitive lending solutions to real estate investors and developers. The company’s experienced team of professionals is dedicated to supporting the growth and success of urban communities.

About the company: i Fund Cities is a flexible and reliable lending platform providing Kick A$$ Loans to residential real estate investors nationwide.

Contact Info:

Organization: i Fund Cities LLC

Website: https://ifundcities.com/



Release ID: 89132545

Should you come across any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within this press release's content, we urge you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our committed team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information remains our utmost priority.