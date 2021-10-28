I Love Children Reiterates the Importance of Early Awareness and Access to Fertility Health Checks

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I Love Children (ILC), the community group behind the annual Know Your Fertility Wellness Campaign, urges more couples to be aware of their fertility health earlier by going for fertility health checks and to make these checks more accessible. This is in line with the launch of ILC's Fertility Awareness Campaign 2021, which focuses on reminding couples that good general health does not mean good fertility health, and that fertility issues are shared by both females and males.

"Couples deserve the right to be informed and aware of their fertility health as it can affect their choices and future. According to a survey conducted by ILC in 2019, we noted that there is a lack of fertility health awareness amongst Singaporeans with more than half of Singaporean couples not having heard of it. If fertility issues were discovered earlier, couples could have a higher chance of conceiving. Therefore, it is critical that we encourage more couples to go for fertility health checks as early as possible. We have taken baby steps in this area for too long and it is time for us to boldly change our approach in order to help more couples have children," said Mrs Joni Ong, President of I Love Children.

To educate Singaporeans and raise awareness on fertility, I Love Children will be organising two live Zoom webinars for couples on 12 and 19 November. Interested couples can register for the webinars for free at https://ilovechildren.sg/event/know-your-fertility-wellness-2021-webinar.

To make fertility health checks more accessible, Thomson Fertility Centre will be giving 200 fertility health checks (worth S$400) and Thomson Chinese Medicine will be giving 50 TCM fertility consultations (worth S$200) to couples. Interested couples can sign up for the package at https://ilovechildren.sg/fertility-health-check-2021.

To further promote and generate awareness on fertility health among employees who are newlyweds or trying to conceive, ILC seeks companies to take the 'I Love Children Fertility Go Pledge'. Thomson Fertility Centre will be offering fertility health checks (U.P. S$450) at a special corporate rate of S$200 for companies and a special rate of S$250 for employees to purchase. Interested parties can register their interest for the pledge at fertilitygo@ilovechildren.org.

For more information, please visit www.ilovechildren.sg.

