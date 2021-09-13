I-Mab Added to FTSE ESG Index Series

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that I-Mab will be added to the following FTSE ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Index Series, in addition to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series ("GEIS"). The inclusions below will become effective after market close on Friday, September 17, 2021:

FTSE Emerging ESG Low Carbon Select Index

FTSE Asia ex Japan ESG Low Carbon Select Index

I-Mab strives to be a global leader in ESG standards and practices. In addition to bringing innovative therapies to global patients and creating value for shareholders, the Company has made high corporate governance standards, diversity and inclusivity, green operations, sustainable development and transparent disclosures an integral part of its long-term corporate strategy. In July 2021, I-Mab was granted a BBB rating, the highest newly initiated rating among China-based biotech companies, by the MSCI ESG assessment. In August 2021, I-Mab established a new majority independent ESG Committee to set overall ESG strategies for the Company and supervise the implementation of day-to-day ESG workflows by a cross-functional ESG working group.

"Inclusion in the FTSE ESG Index Series is a strong validation of our track record to promote ESG best practices in our daily work," commented Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. "I-Mab has now been included in the major equity indices around the globe, including the NASDAQ Biotech Index, the MSCI China All Shares Index, and the FTSE Global Equity Index ("GEIS") and FTSE ESG Index Series. On the heels of being added to the FTSE GEIS, this latest index inclusion will further enhance our capital market profile and raise investor recognition."

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors worldwide. The FTSE Russell's ESG ratings measure the overall quality of a company's management of ESG issues and are comprised of an overall rating that breaks down into 3 pillars including Environmental, Social, Governance and 14 themes including Biodiversity, Climate Change, Pollution and Resources, Supply Chain, Water Security, Customer Responsibility, Health and Safety, Human Rights and Community, Labor Standards, Supply Chain, Anti-Corruption, Corporate Governance, Risk Management, and Tax Transparency, built on over 300 individual indicator assessments that are applied to each company's unique ESG risk exposures. It is designed to align investment and ESG objectives into a broad benchmark. For more information, please refer to the Index page on FTSE's website at https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/esg

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate" and "expected." Forward-looking statements are based on I-Mab's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: jielun.zhu@i-mabbiopharma.com

Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Chief Communications Officer

E-mail: gigi.feng@i-mabbiopharma.com

Office line: +86 21 6057 5709

Investor Inquiries:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

E-mail: emilie@thepiacentegroup.com

Office line: + 86 21 6039 8363

Related Links :

http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com