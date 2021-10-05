I-Mab and ABL Bio to Present Preclinical Data of TJ-CD4B/ABL111 and TJ-L14B/ABL503 at the 2021 SITC Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics, and ABL Bio, Inc. (Kosdaq:298380, hereafter "ABL"), a South Korean biotech specializing in bispecific antibody technology, jointly announced that data from the preclinical studies of TJ-CD4B/ABL111 and TJ-L14B/ABL503, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021), taking place November 12 – 14, 2021.

Developed in collaboration with ABL, TJ-CD4B/ABL111 and TJ-L14B/ABL503 are part of I-Mab's highly differentiated bispecific antibody pipeline that target the 4-1BB co-stimulatory molecule on T-cells and mount an anti-tumor response. Both target a highly specific epitope on 4-1BB, which results in localized action and reduced systemic toxicity.

TJ-CD4B/ABL111 engages the Claudin18.2 (CLDB18.2) tumor antigen mainly on gastric and pancreatic cancers to produce localized T-cell activation at the cancer site. It has demonstrated a strong affinity to CLDN18.2-positive cancer cells even at low levels of CLDN18.2 and has potential application in a wide range of cancers. TJ-CD4B/ABL111 is currently undergoing phase 1 trials in the U.S. (NCT04900818) and soon will be in China, in patients with advanced solid tumors, including gastric cancers.

TJ-L14B/ABL503 is a novel bi-specific antibody targeting both PD-L1 and 4-1BB. It engages the PD-L1 molecule on cancer cells and exerts a strong anti-tumor activity through localized activation of T-cells and it is designed to overcome the limited efficacy of anti-PD-L1 therapies and anti-4-1BB-related toxicity. TJ-L14B/ABL503 is currently undergoing a phase 1 clinical trial in the U.S. (NCT04762641) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Details of the poster discussion session are as follows:

Abstract Number: 702

Title: TJ-CD4B (ABL111), a Claudin18.2-targeted 4-1BB tumor engager induces potent tumor-dependent immune response without dose-limiting toxicity in preclinical studies

Poster Session: Poster hall, 12-14thNovember 2021, 7.00 am-5.00 pm

Presenter: Dr. Wenqing Jiang, I-Mab

Abstract Number: 892

Title: ABL503 (TJ-L14B), PD-L1x4-1BB bispecific antibody induces superior anti-tumor activity by PD-L1-dependent 4-1BB activation with the increase of 4-1BB+CD8+ T cells in tumor microenvironment

Poster Session: Poster Hall, 12-14thNovember 2021, 7.00am-5.00pm

Presenter: Dr. Gihoon You, ABL Bio

Related Links :

http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com