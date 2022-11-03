I-Mab Announces Two Poster Presentations of CD47 Antibody Lemzoparlimab at ASH 2022

GAITHERSBURG, MD. and SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that two poster presentations featuring preclinical and translational research data of lemzoparlimab, will be presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 10-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"While rapidly advancing the clinical development of lemzoparlimab, we continue to pursue the full clinical potential of lemzoparlimab and validating its combination strategies through preclinical and translational research," said Dr. Andrew Zhu, President and acting CEO of I-Mab. "The data being presented at ASH will feature the results of biomarker analysis from a phase 2 study of lemzoparlimab and azacitidine in myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as highlight preclinical evidence of the exploration of two promising immuno-oncology targets, CD47 and CD38, in combination therapy in multiple myeloma."

The accepted abstracts are currently available on the ASH website:

Title: Molecular Biomarker Analyses for Exploring the Therapeutic Mechanism of Lemzoparlimab and Azacitidine (AZA) in Newly Diagnosed Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (HR-MDS) Abstract ID: 3974 Presenter: Prof. Chunkang Chang, Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital Session: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Poster III Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D Date/Time: Monday, December 12, 2022, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET

Abstract synopsis: The data show an increased calreticulin (CALR) expression in CD33+ blasts after lemzoparlimab and AZA combination treatment and higher immune infiltrates including total, CD91+ macrophages and CD8/Treg ratio in bone marrow at baseline is associated with better clinical response, suggesting the important role of activation of tumor derived pro-phagocytic signal and effector immune cells in the anti-tumor activity mediated by combination treatment. In addition, patients whose malignancy harbors a TP53 mutation showed a higher CALR expression and immune infiltrates in bone marrow, which may be related with the observed better clinical response than those with wild type (WT) TP53. Our results pinpoint the potential mechanism of clinical benefits from lemzoparlimab and AZA treatment in HR-MDS.

Title: Exploration of the Therapeutic Effects of CD47 and CD38 Antibody Combination in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma Abstract ID: 4462 Presenter: Dr. Fanny Zhang, I-Mab Session: 651. Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational: Poster III Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D Date/Time: Monday, December 12, 2022, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET

Abstract synopsis: In this research we found that high CD47 and low CD38 expression was related with poor clinical outcome in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM) patients especially those high-risk populations. Combination of lemzoparlimab and felzartamab showed enhanced in vitro antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) and in vivo anti-tumor efficacy in these CD47-high and CD38-low high-risk MM which was resistant to felzartamab or daratumumab mono-treatment. Our study provides preclinical evidence to explore the combination of lemzoparlimab and felzartamab in the treatment of high-risk MM patients.

Additional data collected will be included in final meeting presentations. Both posters will be made available on the Company's website following the close of ASH annual meeting on December 13, 2022.

About CD47 and Lemzoparlimab

CD47 is a cell surface protein over-expressed in a wide variety of cancers and can act to protect tumors by delivering a "don't eat me" signal to otherwise tumor-engulfing macrophages. CD47 antibody blocks this signal and enables macrophages to attack tumor cells. However, development of CD47 antibody as a cancer therapy has been hampered by its hematologic side effects, such as severe anemia, caused by natural binding of CD47 antibody to red blood cells. Scientists at I-Mab discovered a novel CD47 antibody, lemzoparlimab, that is designed to target tumor cells while exerting a minimal untoward effect on red blood cells.

Multiple clinical studies of lemzoparlimab are ongoing to explore indications in treating patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), acute myelocytic leukemia (AML), non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), and advanced solid tumors in combination with chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

About Felzartamab

Felzartamab (TJ202/MOR202) is an investigational human monoclonal antibody derived from MorphoSys' HuCAL® antibody technology. The antibody is directed against CD38 on the surface of multiple myeloma cells, which has been characterized as one of the most strongly and uniformly expressed antigens on the surface of malignant plasma cells. According to its suggested mode of action, the antibody recruits cells of the body's immune system to kill the tumor through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP). The antibody does not involve complement dependent cytotoxicity, or CDC, an additional immune mechanism involved in tumor cell killing. Scientific research suggests that an anti-CD38 antibody may have therapeutic potential also in other cancers as well as autoimmune diseases. Based on a licensing agreement between MorphoSys and I-Mab signed in November 2017, I-Mab owns the exclusive rights for development and commercialization of TJ202/MOR202 in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on discovery, development and soon, commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships and commercial partnerships. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

