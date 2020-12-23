I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation at January Conferences

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced its participation in the following conferences in January. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference (Virtual)

Presentation: Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. EST

Presenters: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

Webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/55113ae1-5386-4315-9899-fa6c5550c2b9. The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on IMAB's IR website at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/.

For more information, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

Citi Greater China Healthcare Corporate Day 2021 (Virtual)

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

One-on-one and small group meetings: January 14-15, 2021

For more information, please contact your Citi representative.

UBS Greater China Conference 2021 (Virtual)

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

One-on-one and small group meetings: January 18-22, 2021

For more information, please contact your UBS representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to transitioning from a clinical stage biotech company toward a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercial capability. I-Mab has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Hong Kong and Maryland, United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

