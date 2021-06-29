I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation at July Conference

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced its participation in the following conference in July. Details of the conference are as follow:

CMBI Healthcare Corporate Day (Virtual)

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Executive Director Investor Relations

One-on-one and small group meetings: July 7-9, 2021

For more information, please contact your CMBI representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

