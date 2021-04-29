I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation at May Conferences

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced its participation in the following conferences in May. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:

HSBC 8th Annual China Conference (Virtual)

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior Director Investor Relations

One-on-one and small group meetings: May 11-21, 2021

For more information, please contact your HSBC representative.

CICC 2021 Healthcare Investment Forum

Presentation: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. China Time

Presenter: Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Location: Pudong Shangri-La Hotel, Shanghai

One-on-one and small group meetings: May 18-20, 2021

Management participants: Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior Director Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your CICC representative.

Macquarie D.E.L.T.A.H. China Conference (Virtual)

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior Director Investor Relations

One-on-one and small group meetings: May 21, 2021

For more information, please contact your Macquarie representative.

Morgan Stanley China Summit (Virtual)

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior Director Investor Relations

One-on-one and small group meetings: May 26-28, 2021

For more information, please contact your Morgan Stanley representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: jielun.zhu@i-mabbiopharma.com

Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Chief Communications Officer

E-mail: gigi.feng@i-mabbiopharma.com

Office line: +86 21 6057 5785

Investor Inquiries:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

E-mail: emilie@thepiacentegroup.com

Office line: +86 21 6039 8363

Related Links :

http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com