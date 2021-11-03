I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation at November Conferences

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced its participation in the following conferences in November. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:

Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum 2021 (Virtual)

One-on-one and small group meetings: November 15-17, 2021

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. John Long, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Executive Director Investor Relations, Mr. Tyler Ehler, Senior Director Investor Relations and Phoebe Peng, Associate Director Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your Goldman Sachs representative.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Presentation: Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. GMT

Presenter: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff201/imab/1810206. The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on IMAB's IR website at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/.

One-on-one and small group meetings: November 16-18, 2021

8th BioCentury-BayHelix China Healthcare Summit (Hybrid)

One-on-one meetings: November 16-19, 2021

Morgan Stanley Twentieth Annual Asia Pacific Summit 2021 (Virtual)

One-on-one and small group meetings: November 17-19, 2021

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

One-on-one and small group meetings: November 30- December 2, 2021

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on discovery, development, and soon commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to transition from a clinical-stage biotech company toward a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, world-class GMP manufacturing facilities, and commercial capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

