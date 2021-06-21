I-Mab Appoints International Gastrointestinal Oncology Expert Dr. Andrew Zhu to its Scientific Advisory Board

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced the appointment of Andrew Zhu, MD, PhD, to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Zhu to our scientific advisory board," said Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder and Chairman of I-Mab. "His expertise in the field of gastrointestinal cancers, particularly hepatobiliary cancers, and his influence in the international medical and research communities, would be greatly beneficial to the development of our novel programs."

Dr. Zhu is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Director Emeritus of Liver Cancer Research at Massachusetts General Hospital as well as Chief Scientific Officer of Jiahui Health and Director of Jiahui International Cancer Center (JICC) in Shanghai. His clinical and research interests have focused on developing innovative therapies for hepatobiliary cancers, identifying novel molecular markers and genetic mutations, and dissecting the molecular mechanisms of drug resistance to targeted therapy in hepatobiliary cancers.

As an internationally recognized expert in hepatocellular carcinoma and cholangiocarcinoma, Dr. Zhu has served on the Hepatobiliary Cancer Committee of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), the Grants Selection Committee of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the Hepatobiliary Cancer Task Force of The NCI Gastrointestinal Cancer Steering Committee (GISC), the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) Hepatobiliary Task Force, the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Practice Guidelines Committee of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), and the Clinical Advisory Board of the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.

"I am impressed with I-Mab's innovative approach to immuno-oncology research and development. I look forward to working with the board and the company to advance science and innovation, and bring transformative medicines to patients."

Dr. Zhu joins existing SAB members Patricia LoRusso, Eric K. Rowinsky, Howard L. Weiner, Yilong Wu, Timothy A. Yap, Roy S. Herbst, Chen Dong and Jun Ma.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate" and "expected." Forward-looking statements are based on I-Mab's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

