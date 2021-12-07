I-Mab to Pursue Dual Listing Plan on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") approved a motion to pursue the listing of the Company's ordinary shares on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Dual Listing"). The Board also authorized the Company's senior management to proceed with the relevant preparatory work and undertake the necessary procedures to complete the Hong Kong Dual Listing.

The Hong Kong Dual listing is conditional upon and subject to, among other things, market conditions, further approval of the Board, and the obtaining of the necessary regulatory approvals. The Company will make further announcement(s) to disclose any material updates and progress with respect to the Hong Kong Dual Listing in accordance with applicable laws and regulations as and when appropriate. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe to any securities of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biopharma company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 20 clinical and preclinical-stage drug candidates is driven by its internal discovery and global partnerships for in-licensing, based on the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies. The Company is progressing from a clinical-stage biotech company into a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility, and commercial capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

