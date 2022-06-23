I-Mab Receives Top Rankings in Five Categories by Institutional Investor

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab ("I-Mab" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it was ranked among the top companies in five different categories by leading global financial publication Institutional Investor, based on its 2022 All-Asia Executive Team survey. The awards recognize I-Mab's continued strong leadership, corporate governance, ESG strategy, and investor relations capabilities.

I-Mab was recognized in the "Honored Companies," "Best CEO," "Best CFO," "Best IR Professional," "Best IR Program," and "Best ESG" categories. This is also the second consecutive year that I-Mab has been named as the "Honored Company" within the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector. With its globally competitive pipeline of novel or highly differentiated biologics advancing in clinical development, I-Mab has demonstrated its commitment to innovation and value creation for shareholders. The ranking by Institutional Investor signifies capital market recognition of the Company's continued leadership in innovation and excellence in corporate governance.

The details of I-Mab's rankings are:

The Company is named the "the Honored Company" in Core Asia, Mainland China and Small & Midcap results.

Dr. Jingwu Zang is named "Best CEO" and ranked top 3 in Mainland China sell-side, Small & Midcap overall and sell-side results.

Mr. John Long is named "Best CFO" and ranked top 3 in Core Asia sell-side, Mainland China sell-side, Small & Midcap overall, buy-side and sell-side results.

Mr. Tianyi Zhang is named "Best IR Professional" and ranked top 3 in Small & Midcap sell-side results.

The Company's IR team is named "Best IR Program" and ranked top 3 in Mainland China sell-side, Small & Midcap overall and sell-side results.

The Company's ESG program is recognized as top 3 "Best ESG" in Core Asia sell-side, Mainland China sell-side, Small & Midcap overall and sell-side results.

Institutional Investor is one of the industry's most trusted global sources for research and rankings among top analysts and portfolio managers while continuing to set the standard by which excellence is measured. Institutional Investor's "2022 All-Asia Executive Team" survey results reflect the opinions of 4,854 investors, portfolio managers, and analysts from 670 financial services firms globally, nominating a total of 1,612 companies and 2,606 individuals across 18 sectors.

