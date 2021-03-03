I-Mab to Report Financial Results for the Full Year 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on March 29, 2021

Conference Call Scheduled for March 29 at 8:00 a.m. ET with Pre-Registration Required

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it will report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Monday, March 29, 2021, and host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

I-Mab will host a live conference call and webcast on March 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participants must register in advance of the conference call. Details are as follows:

Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4848159 Conference ID: 4848159

Upon registering, each participant will receive a dial-in number, Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A webcast replay will be archived on the Company's website for one year after the conclusion of the call at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please call +1-855-452-5696 (U.S.), +61-2-8199-0299 (International), 400-632-2162 (Mainland China), or 800-963-117 (Hong Kong). The conference ID number for the replay is 4848159.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: jielun.zhu@i-mabbiopharma.com

Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Chief Communications Officer

E-mail: gigi.feng@i-mabbiopharma.com

Office line: +86 21 6057 5785

Investor Inquiries:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

E-mail: emilie@thepiacentegroup.com

Office line: +86 21 6039 8363

