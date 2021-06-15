iAPPS Health Group, a Fin-MedTech company, announces Dr. Lam Pin Min as its Chairman

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iAPPS Health Group ("iHG") announced the appointment of former Senior Minister of State for Health, Dr. Lam Pin Min, as Chairman of its board of directors.

Dr. Lam Pin Min brings with him a wealth of relevant experience as a veteran in the healthcare space. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Paediatric Ophthalmology and Adult Strabismus Service for the Eagle Eye Centre.

"I look forward to exploring the use of technology with iHG and innovating the next chapter in healthcare provision that will lead to better health outcomes and longer health span," said the former Senior Minister of State for Health during the initial kickoff meeting held at the iAPPS office.

A Fin-MedTech company, iAPPS Health Group integrates its expertise of financial, medical and digital transformation technologies into the 3 care pillars of medical, functional and nutritional domains.

The outcome is 3P Medicine that provides users personalised healthcare pathways based on their health goals & genetic makeup, predicting the earliest signs of health risks when it's most reversible via Machine Learning, and preventing future health risks with Artificial Intelligence in clinical & internet of medical things (IoMT) diagnostics.

This new promise on healthy living is enabled by iHG's Data Innovation technology that allows for continuous secure data exchange from multiple silo-ed IoMT apps and data sources. Beyond just data collection and reporting, iHG 3P Medicine Platform takes it a step further by harnessing the power of real-time feedback loop for behavioural modification, to deliver right-timed, relevant 3P actionable next steps that are not only assuredly led by domain expertise, but made affordable and accessible 24/7 anytime anywhere to the masses.

Currently powering 3 core digital healthcare solutions: Smart Clinic & Patient Management, Corporate Wellness Benefits Management, Digital Health Wallet & vHealthCard; with a 4th in the pipeline — Digital Networked Pharmacies; these solutions are being rolled out and integrated into iHG's existing network of medical centres islandwide.

An IT infocomm veteran helming various fintech, agritech and healthtech ventures, Ms. Lilian Koh, Founder & CEO of iHG and CEO of its parent company, iAPPS, added: "It's a privilege to have Dr. Lam on board with us at iHG. His experience and leadership in healthcare will further solidify the next steps in our plan towards our mission and vision of empowering everyone to participate in living life more abundantly through Fin-MedTech enabled 3P personalised, predictive and preventive medicine; shifting the medical sick care system to a health care system to help people stay healthy and age in comfort."

This appointment as Chairman of iAPPS Health Group marks Dr. Lam's first venture into the Fin-MedTech sector.

Prior to becoming a Minister of State, Dr. Lam served as a pediatric ophthalmologist at KK Women's and Children's Hospital, the Singapore National Eye Centre, and Eagle Eye Centre. He currently sits on the Civil Aviation Medical Board and is the Adviser to the Society of Aviation Medicine, Singapore.

Dr. Lam was also actively involved as the Singapore representative in the WHO Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) from 2014-2020 and was an Executive Board Member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) from 2019-2020.

About iAPPS Health Group

iAPPS Health Group is a quality-of-life centric, technology driven, Fin-MedTech company, powering a modern digital healthcare platform that offers 3P personalised, predictive and preventive medicine through digital wallet and virtual health card features, supported by data driven innovation that curates real-time positive behavioural changes and interventions. With a vision of being the leading Fin-MedTech company providing the best healthcare and wellness services in Singapore and beyond, the company's mission is to empower individuals to live life more abundantly through Fin-MedTech enabled 3P medicine.

iAPPS Health Group is a subsidiary of iAPPS Pte Ltd, a pioneering financial technology firm that specialises in mobile application development and solutioning.

For more information on iAPPS Health Group, please visit https://iappshealthgroup.com/.

Media Enquiries:

iAPPS Health Group

+65 6463 1795

ask@iappshealthgroup.com

Related Links :

https://iappshealthgroup.com/