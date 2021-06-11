IAR Systems appoints Dannielle Iversen as Country Manager, Americas

Bringing 13 years of experience from IAR Systems' global customer needs into focusing on the Americas

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announced that it appointed Dannielle Iversen to Country Manager for IAR Systems, Americas. In this role, she will continue to devote her efforts to business expansion, focusing on the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. In addition, she will support IAR Systems' customers and offices throughout the region.

"The Americas is one of our largest markets, with customers already developing some of the most innovative and powerful solutions for established and emerging markets," said Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. "Dannielle is bringing great global experience into our growth plan for Americas, and I am confident that she will ensure we continue to deliver exceptional solutions, support, and guidance that helps our customers succeed in their markets."

Based in the company's Foster City office, Calif., Dannielle Iversen joined IAR Systems in 2008 as global sales operations manager. In 2019 she was promoted to Head of Global Business Operations. Throughout her work, Dannielle has contributed to business expansion and strengthened partnerships with customers in the fields of factory automation, medical equipment, and consumer products while cultivating new markets like the Internet of Things and robotics. Dannielle earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration/Software Technologies at California State University-Hayward School of Business and Economics.

"Our long-standing presence across the US has allowed us to serve our customers based on their needs, and today, our solutions have become essential tools for many engineering teams creating digital products," said Dannielle Iversen, Country Manager, Americas, IAR Systems. "We are committed to continue building our team to ensure an expansion of the expertise and support needed for our growing customer base throughout the Americas."

With headquarters in Sweden, IAR Systems has offices all around the world. In the US, IAR Systems serves its customers through sales and support offices in California, Texas and Massachusetts.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

