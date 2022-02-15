Iberian ham adds value in healthy sports diets to winter Olympic athletes

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 February 2022 - February has become a key month for winter sports enthusiasts. The 2022 Winter Olympics have officially started on February 4. Held in Beijing, the daily training and diet of professional athletes has become a topic of interest for the Chinese citizen.





Professional athletes need to have excellent and competitive skills, and a strong physique to show the best performance. Therefore, a rich, varied and balanced diet, together with the necessary daily training, is essential to maintain the optimal state of the body and improve sports performance. A good diet is essential in sports practice for energy generation and physical recovery.

For professional athletes, adequate intake of high-biological protein, vitamins and minerals is especially important, as it contributes to muscle development and maintaining normal biochemical functions.

In this context, the Mediterranean Diet, recognized as Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2010, is a world reference for varied and balanced diet. Within it, Iberian hams occupy a prominent place for their nutritional values.

A recent study carried out by a Spanish university (UEX), highlights the high biological value of the proteins presented in Iberian hams from Spain. In addition, the study shows the essential amino acids Iberian ham provides, as well as the presence of minerals (potassium, phosphorus, selenium and zinc) and vitamins of group B (B1, B2, B3, B6 and B12), and from the point of view of fat content, the study highlights the high content of monounsaturated fatty acids in Iberian Ham, and its richness in oleic acid. The replacement of saturated fats by this type of fats presented in Iberian Ham, contributes to maintain normal levels of blood cholesterol.

The production of Iberian Ham involves a traditional elaboration process based on long curing times that sometimes lengthen 4, 5,... or even more years. Matured naturally thanks to the climatology of the territory in which the ham is made, they become a food of high nutritional value.

The Iberian Jamón is the most prestigious delicacy in Spain and one of the jewels of European cuisine, for its unique flavor, as well as for the nutritional contributions it represents within a varied and balanced diet.

Precisely, to show the Chinese consumer the qualities and benefits of Iberian Ham, ASICI, with the support of the EU, has launched "Iberian Hams of Spain, Ambassadors of Europe in the World". A historic promotional campaign led by renowned Spanish chef Mario Sandoval (two Michelin stars) and an international network of influential chefs, who are great spokesperson of world gastronomy, will bring the benefits of Iberian Ham to consumers. Meanwhile, this campaign will be carried out in Spain, France, Germany and Mexico to awaken the "Iberian Sense" of more than 300 million consumers, in addition to reaching a market with enormous potential such as China. It is the most important international promotion program carried out by the Iberian sector in its history and is expected to show Chinese consumers what it means to enjoy Iberian Ham in all its splendor.





On the occasion of the Lantern Festival and the Winter Olympic Games, The Interprofessional Association of the Iberian Pig (ASICI) wishes its best regards to Chinese consumers and will continue to promote the culture of Iberian Ham within a healthy diet.





About ASICI

The Interprofessional Association of the Iberian Pig (ASICI) is a non-profit Interprofessional Agrifood Organization (OIA) in which more than 95% of the organizations in the production branch (farmers) and more than 95% of the branch of the transformation (industrial) of Iberian pork are represented. Created in 1992, it was recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food in 1999 as an Interprofessional Agrifood Organization for the Iberian Pig Sector.





