ibex Employees Raise More Than $100,000 to Support Victims of Super Typhoon Odette

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that its employees have come together to raise more than $100,000 in support of storm victims affected by Super Typhoon Odette. ibex is matching that donation, providing an additional $100,000 to aid in the recovery. These funds will go to ibex team members in Bohol, Philippines who bore the brunt of Odette, suffering catastrophic losses to their homes and personal belongings.



The storm, which brought torrential rains and massive flooding, resulted in the loss of lives and property across the region. The $200,000 in total financial aid comes at a critical juncture when funds for emergency rescue efforts are urgently needed, especially as many remain without power and access to needed supplies and food.

“There are times when as the leader of a great company you are just so proud of your employees,” said Bob Dechant, Chief Executive Officer of ibex. “This is one of those times. Our Ibex family has raised over $100,000 to support the impacted people of Bohol, PH from Typhoon Odette. These donations have come from all roles and geographies. As such, I am excited to say that ibex will match the $100,000 donations to help make an even bigger impact.”

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 33 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X technology platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

