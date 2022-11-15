IBEX India 2023, India's most comprehensive trade fair & conference for the BFSI Tech & Fintech sector

MUMBAI, INDIA, Nov 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 10th edition of IBEX, India's leading Tradefair & Conference for the BFSI & Fintech sector, is scheduled from 19-21 January 2023 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India.





The BFSI & Fintech sector in India has gone through a significant expansion over the last few years witnessing a massive move towards digitization and has accelerated the adoption of various digital technologies, processes and systems.



Technological advancements are undoubtedly helping banks and financial institutions to thrive in a constantly changing environment by transforming business processes and initiating efficiency, speed, consistency, and cost-saving measures. Investing in these technologies has ensured benefits and significant results in the areas such as improved customer experience, enhanced user interface, improved efficiency, increased productivity, cost-effectiveness, enhanced flexibility, risk management, fraud detection, real-time data assessment & processing and transparency.



Focusing on bridging the gap between the BFSI and Fintech sector, the 10th edition of IBEX India, the country's only comprehensive trade fair and conference, establishes a foothold amongst the premier players of the Indian banking and financial ecosystem. IBEX India is a definitive platform that provides the perfect opportunity for collaborations, convergence, and integration and to be amongst hundreds of financial experts and industry leaders looking for emerging technology, products, and services.



Spread over a course of three days, the trade exhibition will showcase the latest technological innovations in Banking Automation, IT Infrastructure/Networks, Retail Banking, Security --Physical Security & Information Security, Physical Infrastructure and Fintech Solutions.



A parallel conference, co-organised with Eventalist, will run concurrently with the trade exhibition and will feature an impressive panel of banking professionals. Senior members of the banking fraternity, along with representatives of leading technology companies will also participate in the event.



Similarly to the past editions, the trade fair & conference is designed to deliver unparalleled business and networking opportunities as well as an opportunity for banks to showcase their innovations.



For more details:

Media Contact:

Poonam Natasha

Manager - Marcom

poonam@pdaventures.com



Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com MUMBAI, INDIA, Nov 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 10th edition of IBEX, India's leading Tradefair & Conference for the BFSI & Fintech sector, is scheduled from 19-21 January 2023 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India.The BFSI & Fintech sector in India has gone through a significant expansion over the last few years witnessing a massive move towards digitization and has accelerated the adoption of various digital technologies, processes and systems.Technological advancements are undoubtedly helping banks and financial institutions to thrive in a constantly changing environment by transforming business processes and initiating efficiency, speed, consistency, and cost-saving measures. Investing in these technologies has ensured benefits and significant results in the areas such as improved customer experience, enhanced user interface, improved efficiency, increased productivity, cost-effectiveness, enhanced flexibility, risk management, fraud detection, real-time data assessment & processing and transparency.Focusing on bridging the gap between the BFSI and Fintech sector, the 10th edition of IBEX India, the country's only comprehensive trade fair and conference, establishes a foothold amongst the premier players of the Indian banking and financial ecosystem. IBEX India is a definitive platform that provides the perfect opportunity for collaborations, convergence, and integration and to be amongst hundreds of financial experts and industry leaders looking for emerging technology, products, and services.Spread over a course of three days, the trade exhibition will showcase the latest technological innovations in Banking Automation, IT Infrastructure/Networks, Retail Banking, Security --Physical Security & Information Security, Physical Infrastructure and Fintech Solutions.A parallel conference, co-organised with Eventalist, will run concurrently with the trade exhibition and will feature an impressive panel of banking professionals. Senior members of the banking fraternity, along with representatives of leading technology companies will also participate in the event.Similarly to the past editions, the trade fair & conference is designed to deliver unparalleled business and networking opportunities as well as an opportunity for banks to showcase their innovations.For more details: https://ibexindia.com/ Media Contact:Poonam NatashaManager - MarcomCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com