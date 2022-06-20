ible Airvida: The Smallest And Most Powerful Negative Ion Wearable Air Purifier

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began to sweep the entire globe, we became more conscious of airborne threats that could affect our lives and the lives of our loved ones.

However, allergies are a neglected health issue that may also be triggered by airborne allergens or particles. It is a prevalent misconception that allergies only affect those who have medical conditions. In fact, allergy can be caused by airborne bacteria and viruses, dust, pollen or even pet dander. Allergic reactions can be frustrating, but they are preventable if we understand the underlying reasons.

With the global relaxation of mobility and travel restrictions, we should be more aware of the health risks we face. Nevertheless, there is still a way to keep us safe both indoors and outdoors today.

One of the leading Taiwanese IoT & wearable device manufacturers, ible, has recently launched its Airvida family of eco-friendly and ergonomically designed wearable air purifiers in Singapore, as part of its commitment to adequately providing the global market with the most innovative and high-perforating air purifiers to improve air quality and make everyone safer and less susceptible to viruses.

ible Airvida wearable air purifiers come in two adult models and also boast the world's only wearable air purifier specially designed for children aged 3 to 10 years.

Winner of multiple prestigious awards around the globe, Airvida removes up to 99.9% of airborne viruses, bacteria, PM2.5, pollen, pet dander and allergens. It acts as a perfect protection tool for everyone, especially for those suffering from allergic rhinitis, also commonly known as hay fever. Airvida also has coronavirus removal rate of 99.7% (Source: Infectious Disease Core Facility, Academia Sinica, Taiwan). It accomplishes this using ible's exclusive "Breathing Pathway Eco Ion Technology". Every 0.6 seconds, it effectively gathers over 2 million negative ions/cm3 (100 times more than a forest can produce) around the user's facial area. These negative ions quickly attach themselves onto airborne particles within close proximity (such as PM2.5, pollen, pet dander, allergens), turning them into bigger, heavier chunks of particles that fall harmlessly to the ground and away from the user's facial area.

"We're proud to have our innovational life-changing air purifier launched here in Singapore as part of our efforts to expand the reach of our products," said Yong, spokesperson for ible Airvida Singapore. "Here at ible, we endeavor to develop trendy, effective, and trustworthy products. Airvida is thus crafted with an elegant design and robust build quality to help those vulnerable to COVID-19, allergies and other viruses keep themselves safer. It is undoubtedly the tasteful choice that simply makes your life better."

Masking up and maintaining safe distance have helped protect us from viruses during this pandemic. With Airvida, users can be assured they are breathing in better quality air with a significantly reduced amount of virus, pollen and allergens.

For anyone who is ready to embrace better air quality and more comfortable lifestyle, Airvida is available for purchase on Airvida Singapore official website.

About Ible

ible is an IoT & wearable device company, founded in 2015. Our basic idea is to design products bringing better living quality and protection to loved ones. We insist on high standards through numerous analyses and testing, aiming to provide simple, efficient, and good design products for daily life.

