IBM teams with Acclivis to extend IBM Cloud Satellite throughout Asia and accelerate digital transformation for regulated industries

Acclivis adopts IBM Cloud Satellite to help enterprises manage data sovereignty and compliance across hybrid cloud environments

IBM to tap on Acclivis' regional data centre footprint and cloud expertise to accelerate customer deployment in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclivis Technologies and Solutions ("Acclivis"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong listed CITIC Telecom International Holdings (1883:HK), and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a collaboration to deploy IBM Cloud Satellite across Asia. Together, Acclivis and IBM will leverage hybrid cloud capabilities to help enterprises – including those in highly regulated industries – accelerate digital innovation while assisting the client with maintaining data sovereignty and achieving regulatory compliance.

As financial institutions expand their offerings to support customers and overcome the disruption caused by COVID-19 in Southeast Asia, regulatory scrutiny has increased to protect consumer data and adhere to data sovereignty regulations. The need to process sensitive data at its source without data crossing borders while delivering consistent global processes is more critical than ever. Acclivis will be able to use IBM Cloud Satellite to extend services such as IBM Watson to its client's data centres, bringing analytics closer to where the data resides. For example, retailers could use IBM Watson services via IBM Cloud Satellite at the edge in stores to analyse data gathered on the shop floor for stock inventory and achieving "just in time" logistics to fulfil customer demands.

The collaboration will see IBM leveraging the regional data centre coverage of Acclivis in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand to host and manage data.

IBM Cloud Satellite helps to unify a management portal and process tools for a fintech company in Indonesia. This environment serves as a sandbox for the regional fintech industry to move workloads at the edge and deliver a more frictionless user experience. This has enabled the start up to deliver cost effective services to customers at speed and avoid expensive non-compliance issues.

The partnership will combine IBM's strength in delivering security-rich and open hybrid cloud capabilities for enterprise with Acclivis' network of data centres and Internet connectivity across the region. Together, they will be able to deliver security-rich and open cloud services to the region, leveraging IBM Cloud Satellite and Acclivis' extensive data centre footprint.

IBM Cloud Satellite brings IBM Cloud services to any environment where data resides – whether at the edge, on premises, or on multiple public clouds. It is designed to enable clients to access cloud services with speed across any environment.

Acclivis is part of IBM's partner ecosystem fueling hybrid cloud environments by helping clients manage and modernize workloads from the mainframe to the edge and everything in between with Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's renowned enterprise Kubernetes platform. IBM Cloud Satellite is engineered to give clients the flexibility to run where their data resides while leveraging the technology of IBM Cloud.

Mr. Marcus Cheng, CEO of Acclivis, said: "Being a long-time collaborator with IBM and a company that has broad regional reach in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, this partnership allows us to tap IBM Cloud Satellite to strengthen our portfolio of services in the cloud and data centre hosting segment. Coupled with seamless connectivity powered by our subsidiary, Pacific Internet, and our automated Managed Services Platform that digitizes and streamlines workflows, enterprise customers experience reduced latency and superior customer experience when they build and manage their cloud with us."

"IBM is collaborating with more than 65 ecosystem partners to build security-rich cloud services to help clients run workloads in any environment via IBM Cloud Satellite. As a technology partner to enterprises and government agencies, many in highly regulated industries, Acclivis has a broad regional data centre footprint which we can tap on to accelerate customer deployment. We look forward to elevating our relationship with Acclivis to enjoy the performance that they deserve," said Mr. Raymond Wong, IBM Cloud Platform Leader, ASEAN.

With the common goal of supporting our joint customers' needs, IBM and Acclivis continue to collaborate in delivering integrated cloud solutions and accelerate digital innovation across Asia Pacific.

About Acclivis Technologies and Solutions

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Singapore, Acclivis is the leading technology services provider in Asia Pacific offering a comprehensive suite of technology capabilities in Cloud, Connectivity and the Future of Workplace. Together with its proven technology and delivery expertise and valued ecosystem of partners, Acclivis helps private and public organisations embark on their digital transformation and unlock the future of Smart Cities.

Acclivis is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About IBM:

For further information visit: www.ibm.com/cloud/.

