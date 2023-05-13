Icarus Behavioral Health in New Mexico Celebrates its Updated Treatment Services with New Options for Mental Health Inpatient and Albuquerque Drug Rehab Programs

Icarus Behavioral Health in New Mexico has updated its treatment services and offers options for mental health inpatient and drug rehab programs. The new programs are designed to provide clients with a range of evidence-based treatment modalities tailored to their specific needs.

Icarus Behavioral Health, a premier behavioral health treatment provider, is proud to announce its updated treatment services, including new options for mental health inpatient and Albuquerque drug rehab programs. The company has expanded its services to meet the growing demand for mental health and substance abuse treatment in the region.

Icarus Behavioral Health is committed to providing the highest quality care to its clients. With its updated treatment services, the company now offers a comprehensive approach to mental health and substance abuse treatment. The new options for mental health inpatient and Albuquerque drug rehab programs provide clients with a range of evidence-based treatment modalities that are tailored to their specific needs.

The updated mental health inpatient programs at Icarus Behavioral Health are designed to provide clients with the intensive support and care they need to manage their mental health conditions. The programs are staffed by a team of highly trained professionals who are committed to providing compassionate care and evidence-based treatment to every patient.

The mental health inpatient programs at Icarus Behavioral Health include a range of services, such as individual therapy, group therapy, medication management, and holistic therapies. Icarus clients have access to a range of effective treatment services and modalities, including cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, and acceptance and commitment therapy.

Icarus Behavioral Health's updated drug rehab programs are designed to help clients overcome their substance abuse and addiction issues. The programs are staffed by a team of addiction specialists who are committed to helping achieve lasting recovery.

The drug rehab programs at Icarus Behavioral Health include a range of evidence-based treatment modalities, such as individual therapy, group therapy, medication-assisted treatment, and holistic therapies. All clients will have access to a range of treatment modalities, including cognitive behavioral therapy, motivational interviewing, and relapse prevention.

In addition to a robust mental health inpatient program and Albuquerque drug rehab services, Icarus Behavioral Health also offers a range of other services to support its clients in their recovery journey. These services include outpatient therapy, partial hospitalization programs, and intensive outpatient programs.

"At Icarus Behavioral Health, we are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality care," said the spokesperson for Icarus Behavioral Health. "We are proud to offer a full array of treatment services, which provide clients with the comprehensive care they need to manage their mental health and substance abuse issues. We believe that everyone deserves the best possible care, and we are committed to helping them achieve lasting recovery."

Icarus Behavioral Health is an accredited behavioral health treatment provider with locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico as well as Rio Rancho, with more locations coming soon. The team at Icarus Behavioral Health is committed to providing compassionate care and evidence-based treatment to every client.

If you or a loved one are struggling with substance abuse and/or mental health issues, they encourage contact by phone to discuss program availability and for a confidential consultation that can provide options for relief.

