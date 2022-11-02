ICBC INDONESIA LAUNCHES UNIONPAY TRIPLE CURRENCY DEBIT CARD FOR EASY TRANSACTIONS WITH 3 CURRENCIES

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank ICBC Indonesia and UnionPay International today launched the "Triple Currency Card". As per the product name, this new Debit Card has three currencies in one card, including Rupiah (IDR), US Dollar (USD), and Renminbi (CNY). This card provides easiness, convenience and security of transactions through the UnionPay network.

According to the Director of PT Bank ICBC Indonesia, Lukito Adisubrata, this Triple Currency Debit Card is expected to be a convenient solution for customer's transactions both domestically and abroad.

"With this Triple Currency Debit Card, you no longer need to go to a money changer and worry about exchange rate fluctuations. With only this one card, you have the freedom to choose three currencies to transact in the currency used at your location," said Lukito at the launch event of the Triple Currency Debit Card at Hotel Mulia, Jakarta.

Lukito said, this Triple Currency Debit Card will be the main card offered to ICBC customers when opening an account or replacing cards. It can be used domestically through the National Payment Gateway (GPN) and the UnionPay network which covers 181 countries and regions as well as more than 64 Million UnionPay worldwide merchants.

"Currently, customers can apply for an ICBC Triple Currency Debit card at all Bank ICBC Indonesia branches," added Lukito. He hopes that the launch of this Triple Currency Debit Card can be an efficient solution for banking transaction and provide convenience based on customer needs.

As of October 2022, Bank ICBC Indonesia's service network includes 18 branch offices spread across five major islands in Indonesia. This Chinese bank also has ATM services that are connected to the ATM Link and ATM Bersama networks, and have e-banking services which include Personal Internet Banking, Mobile Internet Banking, as well as 24-hour Call Center services ready to serve customers.

Bank ICBC Indonesia is a subsidiary of the world's leading bank, ICBC Limited, which has 98.61% of Bank ICBC Indonesia's shares. ICBC Limited is listed and ranked first among the Top 1000 World Banks by The Banker. It is also ranked first in the Global 2000 by Forbes, and at first place in the list of commercial banks of the Global 500 in Fortune for ninth consecutive year, and occupies the first position among the Top 500 Banking Brands from Brand Finance for sixth consecutive year.

UnionPay International (UPI) focuses on the international business of UnionPay, a global payment network that serves the world's largest Cardholder base. With over 64 million merchants and around 2.9 million ATMs accepting UnionPay in 181 countries and regions, UnionPay is one of the fastest-growing payment networks in the world.

In Southeast Asia, UPI has enabled ATM, POS acceptance, card issuance and e-wallets across all 10 countries. In Indonesia, UPI works with many partners to provide a wide range of payment products and services to local customers and businesses. For more information on UnionPay Indonesia, visit https://www.unionpayintl.com/en/.