ICG-18 | From the Electronic Century to the Biological Century

—

The 18th International Conference on Genomics (ICG-18) will be held in Singapore on April 22-23. The conference will focus on the development from the electronic era to the biological era, with a focus on the biological and technological challenges that the world currently faces.

The agenda for this conference covers a wide range of topics, including The Biological Century: How can innovative technologies change the global development imbalance, Women in Science, The Pandemic And Future Of Health In The Global South, and Global Innovative Technologies and Pharmaceutical Processes (mRNA, Anti-aging). It is worth mentioning that ICG-18 will also celebrate the 80th anniversary of the "What is Life" lecture, a milestone event in the field of life sciences that helps people better understand the mysteries of life.

The conference has invited renowned experts and scholars from around the world to share their research results and future prospects. In the session on The Biological Century: How can innovative technologies change the global development imbalance, Professor Tilahun YILMA and Professor Vassilis KLISSOURAS will focus on how innovative technologies can change the current global development imbalance.

Professor Tilahun YILMA is an internationally renowned biotechnology expert with over 20 years of experience in the field. He is a member of multiple international institutions in the field of biology and biotechnology and has delivered speeches at multiple international scientific forums.

In addition, many world-renowned scholars will deliver speeches in the Global Innovative Technologies and Pharmaceutical Processes section, including Professor Walter BODMER, Professor Dean W. FELSHER, Professor Andreas BENDER, etc...

Professor Walter BODMER is a Fellow of the Royal Society and a Knight, as well as the Director of the Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine's Cancer and Immunogenetics Laboratory at the University of Oxford. He has extensive experience in genomics and bioinformatics research.

Professor Dean W. FELSHER is an expert in genetics and cancer research at Stanford University, with research areas involving cancer pathogenesis and treatment, among others. He is the Director of the Molecular Genetics and Cancer Research Center at the Stanford University School of Medicine and a member of the Stanford Cancer Center. He has achieved many important results in cancer research and is one of the outstanding representatives in the field.

Professor Andreas BENDER is a professor at the University of Cambridge with research interests in computational chemistry and drug discovery. He uses computational tools to design and predict the activity of drug molecules and evaluate their effects on the body.

Furthermore, the conference will provide various opportunities for attendees to communicate and collaborate with entrepreneurs to jointly promote the development and progress of life sciences.

The theme and agenda of the 18th International Conference on Genomics are diverse and aim to explore the various biological and technological challenges that the world currently faces. We look forward to exploring these topics with experts, scholars, and attendees and contributing to the development of life sciences at this grand event.

