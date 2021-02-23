iClick and HubSpot Announce Strategic Partnership in China

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced that HubSpot, Inc. ("HubSpot") (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, and iClick have entered into a partnership to empower HubSpot's global customers in the areas of WeChat commerce, CRM and marketing SaaS solutions in China. The partnership is enabled through iClick's acquisition of the business of Parllay, a long-term technology and Certified Gold Partner of HubSpot in China.

The strategic partnership will create a full product level integration between iClick, HubSpot and Parllay, offering a seamless experience to brand clients of both companies. HubSpot's product and business presence in China will benefit from leveraging iClick's in-depth insights into Chinese consumers and expertise of SaaS solutions. iClick will become a preferred partner to help HubSpot's global client base enter the China market and capture the huge market potential.

Shahid Nizami, Managing Director Asia Pacific of HubSpot, said "China is a key market for us. By working closely with iClick, I am confident that we will take our service offering in China to the next level."

"HubSpot and iClick's integrated client service capabilities are a game changer for giving companies a truly leading SaaS offering to support their sales and marketing needs in China. Leveraging the foundation between HubSpot and Parllay, we have high conviction that this partnership that will lay the groundwork for helping more top international brands achieve success in the China market," commented Jian "T.J." Tang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick.

About HubSpot



HubSpot is a leading CRM platform. Over 95,000 total customers in over 120 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the Company's business strategies, operations and financial performance. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in implementing its mobile and new retail strategies, including extending its solutions beyond its core online marketing business; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favourable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and its potential impact on the Company's business and financial performance; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

