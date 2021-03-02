iClick Helps Emerging Toothpaste Brand blispring Achieve Remarkable Sales Growth

HONG KONG, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, is pleased to share the success of its partnership with blispring, a pioneering chewing gum-flavored toothpaste brand in China. Within three months, iClick's SaaS-based smart retail solutions helped blispring achieve GMV of over RMB500,000 with latest monthly growth of 146% within its WeChat-based private domain.

In an emerging market, blispring is looking for effective ways to quickly establish their private domain presence in order to increase sales. iClick helped them achieve their goals in three ways:

iClick built a mini-program store connecting all touch points within the WeChat ecosystem, including Official Account, Channels, WeCom and group chats. By doing so, the mini-program store enabled the client to acquire, track and interact with consumers via multiple channels and thus improved the conversion and purchase rate within the closed loop.

iClick's iSCRM helped the client formulate and execute intelligent consumer strategies and create tailored consumer services and experiences by leveraging various tools including live streaming and WeChat moments, enhancing the repurchase rate and maximizing consumer lifetime value.

iClick's CDP analyzed real-time consumer data to establish 360-degree consumer profiles to better understand consumer purchase habits and preferences and to optimize the precision of the client's targeted marketing. CDP also tracked and visualized consumer behavior trajectories to discover the best way to realize high consumer conversion.

"We are excited to see our integrated solutions helping more and more brands to establish and develop their private domains and achieve remarkable sales growth in a short time frame." said Jian "T.J." Tang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick. "Private domain e-commerce is becoming an essential and efficient way for brands to achieve sales growth beyond traditional e-commerce on public platforms. iClick's integrated solutions offer the most comprehensive way for brands to develop and execute intelligent private domain strategies."

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

