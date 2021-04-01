iClick Helps Pechoin Achieve Business Success in Private Domain E-commerce

HONG KONG, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, is happy to share our business success partnering with Pechoin, a leading nationwide-known skin care brand in China.

Leveraging iClick's integrated private-domain e-commerce solutions, Pechoin successfully promoted its brand-new product, Pechoin Youth Active Resilience Repairing Cream. As a result, sales of the product grew to account for almost half of Pechoin sales on the WeChat mini-program store. The brand's WeChat Index also increased by 600%, indicating an outstanding improvement in the brand's exposure and popularity within the WeChat ecosystem.

Taking account of the client's existing resources, iClick formulated a new approach for leveraging Pechoin's brand ambassador to raise awareness of the brand in private domaine-commerce in order to boost sales. iClick's tailored smart retail solutions helped Pechoin to amplify and expand the effect of their brand ambassador within the WeChat ecosystem in several ways:

iClick's Marketing Solutions identified potential new consumers and targeted fans of the brand ambassador while simultaneously optimizing and refining the marketing strategy for each round of ad placement based on real-time advertising performance.

iClick built a tailored mini-program store that integrated elements related to the brand ambassador in order to drive consumer purchases with customized smart tools.

iClick also optimized traffic acquisition efficiency by allowing the users to directly visit the Pechoin mini-program store through searching either Pechoin or the brand ambassador in WeChat.

"We are always looking to discover innovative new ways to help brands drive their businesses, especially in the booming area of private domain e-commerce," said Jian "T.J." Tang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick. "We are pleased to share how iClick's tailored integrated solutions have helped Pechoin achieve extraordinary results and pioneered a new method of leveraging the influence of brand ambassadors in private domains."



About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

