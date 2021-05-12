iClick Interactive to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 26, 2021

-- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on May 26, 2021 --

HONG KONG, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited first quarter 2021 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Mr. Jian "T.J." Tang, CEO and Co-Founder and Mr. Terence Li, CFO, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's business and financial performance at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Hong Kong Time) on May 26, 2021.

A live and archived webcast of this call, including earnings release and presentation slides, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.i-click.com/.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-888-346-8982

International: +1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong: +852-800-905945

Mainland China: +86-4001-201203

Participants please ask to join the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers until June 2, 2021:

United States: +1-877-344-7529

International: +1-412-317-0088

Canada: +1-855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 24763800

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide, including Asia and Europe.

For investor and media inquiries: In China: iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Lisa Li Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #892 E-mail: ir@i-click.com In the United States: Core IR Tom Caden Phone: +1-516-222-2560 E-mail: tomc@coreir.com

