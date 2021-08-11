iClick Interactive to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 25, 2021

-- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 25, 2021 --

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced that it will report its unaudited second quarter 2021 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Mr. Jian "T.J." Tang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Mr. Terence Li, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's business and financial performance at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Hong Kong Time) on August 25, 2021.

A live and archived webcast of this call, including earnings release and presentation slides, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.i-click.com.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Hong Kong: +852-800-905945 Mainland China: +86-4001-201203

Participants should ask to join the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers until September 1, 2021:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Canada: +1-855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 50669674

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

For investor and media inquiries: In China: iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Lisa Li Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #866 E-mail: ir@i-click.com In the United States: Core IR Tom Caden Phone: +1-516-222-2560 E-mail: tomc@coreir.com

