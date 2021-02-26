iClick Issues Clarification on Acquisition of Parllay

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today issued a clarification regarding its previously announced acquisition of Parllay's business.

Parllay is a leading personalized marketing platform with deep expertise in WeChat-based CRM, e-commerce and marketing SaaS solutions in China. iClick anticipates utilizing Parllay's rich expertise to further enhance iClick's product offerings and accelerate sales of its Enterprise Solutions. The acquisition is estimated to close in the first half of 2021 and further details of the investment will be announced later.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

About Parllay

Parllay is a marketing technology company with a global vision. Established in 2013 by a team of former Microsoft executives, top – level data scientists and product & marketing experts. Trusted by fortune 500 companies and top marketing agencies, Parllay has helped many global brands implement WeChat CRM and marketing automation to grow their business and increase the conversion, such as FORD, Microsoft, MICHELIN, etc. Parllay has been a member of HubSpot's Solution Partner Program since 2018, and a member of the company's App Partner Program since 2019.

