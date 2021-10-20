iClick's Cross-border SaaS Solutions iSmartGo Powers L'OCCITANE's Innovative O2O Strategy in China's Rapidly Growing Travel Retail Industry

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, is proud to share its successful partnership with the renowned French beauty brand L'OCCITANE en Provence ("L'OCCITANE").

L'OCCITANE recently leveraged iClick's cross-border smart retail solution, iSmartGo, to launch its first O2O ("online-to-offline")-focused WeChat mini-program in October. The mini-program – "L'OCCITANE Travel Buddy" – serves as an essential online branding platform to attract and connect targeted travelers with brick and mortar duty-free stores, creating seamless O2O shopping experiences and unleashing the sales potential for cosmetics within China's growing domestic travel retail market. This initiative in China's domestic market also paves the way for L'OCCITANE to expand its duty-free store revenues across the APAC market, especially once international travel restrictions are lifted.

Based on iSmartGo's standardized modules, including mini-program development and data analytics, iClick has crafted a unique, creative approach for L'OCCITANE, accessing travel retail channels to boost cosmetics sales through a customizable WeChat mini-program featuring three powerful functionalities:

"Engaging Game" that guides consumers to start a secret journey of finding the dedicated fragrance and deliver a rewarded coupon through the engaging mini game.

that guides consumers to start a secret journey of finding the dedicated fragrance and deliver a rewarded coupon through the engaging mini game. " Interactive questionnaires " that generate personalized product recommendations utilizing iClick's cutting-edge data analytics to enhance the depth of consumer profiles and provide more profound understanding of consumer needs.

that generate personalized product recommendations utilizing iClick's cutting-edge data analytics to enhance the depth of consumer profiles and provide more profound understanding of consumer needs. " Store maps " that automatically provide store information based on user location, facilitating in-store purchasing by guiding consumers to the most convenient store locations. The "L'OCCITANE Travel Buddy" mini-program is also expected to gradually cover duty-free stores throughout the APAC region that carry the brand.

"Our fruitful engagement with L'OCCITANE demonstrates how iClick's smart retail solution iSmartGo can more effectively establish a travel retail channel for cosmetics brands in China," said Jian "T.J." Tang, iClick's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "This collaboration with L'OCCITANE proves both our scalability and flexibility, utilizing iClick's off-the-shelf products and our experience in meeting the bespoke requirements of multi-national clients to expand both online and offline market share in China. Furthermore, our tailored O2O modules are replicable regardless of industry vertical, positioning our iSmartGo offering as a means to accelerate our penetration into new sectors, further fueling Enterprise Solutions' revenue growth."

