iClick's iSmartGo Helps Thai E-Commerce Company Tawasala Build Chinese Online Retail Presence through the Power of Private Domain Traffic

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, is pleased to share that iClick's cross-border smart retail solution iSmartGo has helped Tawasala, an e-commerce marketplace featuring high-quality Thai skincare, FMCG, fashion and snacks products, to efficiently tap into China's enormous market.

After identifying the growing popularity of Thai products among Chinese consumers, Tawasala, co-founded by famous Thai actor Tae Sattawat, aims to penetrate the China retail market and scale its operations in China. In order to achieve this vision, iClick leveraged iSmartGo's advanced functionalities to help Tawasala efficiently establish its first-ever online presence in China and develop its private domain from scratch, specifically through:

Leveraging iSmartGo's proprietary all-in-one, SaaS-based platform to build a WeChat mini-program store for Tawasala with drag-and-drop widgets and marketing tools;

Providing one-stop cross-border logistics and payment solutions enabling Tawasala to easily and quickly establish a transaction bridge between its warehouse in Thailand and consumers in China ;

and consumers in ; Employing iClick's powerful data analytics technology to help analyze traffic and online consumer behavior across multiple channels to optimize marketing strategies and formulate consumer engagement decisions intelligently.

In addition to iSmartGo, iClick's Marketing Solutions offerings also enabled Tawasala to launch a number of smart advertising campaigns to reach its target audience precisely and direct traffic to Tawasala's newly established mini-program store. The campaigns leveraged iClick's proprietary data modeling technology and strategic marketing capabilities to more rapidly accelerate Tawasala's business expansion.

"Tawasala has been focused on identifying the most effective ways to benefit from the booming demand for Thai products in China," said Dr. Buakhao Sombutsaengurai, Founder of Tawasala. "We chose to ally with iClick based on its proven track record for successfully providing retail solutions to businesses looking to increase their penetration in China. With its cutting-edge technology, iClick's well-developed, cross-border smart retail solutions made it the clear choice for us to reach target Chinese consumers while solving the pain point of full supply chain management, including logistics and payment processing."

"The WeChat-based ecosystem was Tawasala's first choice to enter the China market due to the huge reach of private domain traffic in China," said Jian "T.J." Tang, iClick's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder. "Our implementation for Tawasala clearly demonstrates how iClick's integrated Enterprise and Marketing Solutions can generate value by introducing new traffic and fostering customer loyalty, thereby optimizing consumer lifecycle value. We are seeing more demand for cross-border e-commerce solutions from overseas markets that are experiencing decreased inbound travel from China due to the global pandemic. We look forward to capturing the robust market potential from this opportunity and replicating our success as we accelerate our Enterprise Solutions revenues' growth. We are pleased with our progress working with multinational companies clients to date, and are confident to speed up our cooperation with top-tier overseas brands leveraging our strong international client experience."

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

