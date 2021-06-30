iClick's SaaS Solution iSmartGo Helps Leading Korean Brands Achieve Rapid Expansion in China

HONG KONG, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, is pleased to share that its SaaS solution, iSmartGo, has recently enabled two Korean companies, Gollala Co., Ltd ("Gollala"), a global fashion wholesale market, and POLED, a fast-growing brand focusing on car seats and baby products, to efficiently expand their China footprints within a short period of time.

iClick provided professional advice and cross-border smart retail solutions which empowered the brands to smoothly and quickly scale their businesses in China. Specifically, iClick's iSmartGo is able to help both companies through:

Establishing a user-friendly e-commerce store on WeChat mini-program with diverse smart marketing tools;

Providing one-stop cross-border logistic services and cross-border payment solutions;

Leveraging iClick's advanced marketing technology to realize precise audience targeting, drive quality traffic and improve traffic conversion

Deploying iClick's marketing automation technology to reach potential customers, create personalized engagement experience and boost sales conversion

Offering sophisticated data analytics technology to facilitate intelligent digital operations

"iSmartGo, our first cross-border solution launched in April this year, has already gained a number of international clients by leveraging our strong overseas network," said Jian "T.J." Tang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick. "This initial progress further demonstrates how iClick's international DNA enables us to deeply understand the needs of global brands. Looking ahead, we are seeing strong client interest in exploring the potential of iSmartGo and we expect to replicate this success with other clients in the same industries. We also witness demand from companies in the travel and hospitality industries which we believe will be one of the growth drivers in the second half of this year if travel restrictions are lifted with the slowing down of COVID-19."

Park Sung Min, co-CEO of Gollala said: "One of our most important business strategies is to embrace the rising demand for K-fashion in China. iClick's invaluable experience, methodology and technology in smart retail made it a clear choice for us to partner with to tap into China's market."

For more information about iSmartGo, please visit https://ismartgo.i-click.cn/ or contact at e.solution@i-click.com.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

