Icon Global Announces Record $60 Million List Price for Nine Acre Houston Estate Mansion Compound. Tops Entire Texas Luxury Residential Marketplace.

European Chateau inspired estate built for privacy, security, and to withstand next centuries. Ultra-Modern efficient home incorporates old world architectural pieces, high tech elements, guest home, staff quarters, and collector's garages.

HOUSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The 22,000 SQFT Lodge in Hunters Creek Houston, is considered an architectural masterpiece, and has never been open to the public. Built of Indiana limestone, the sprawling entertainers estate was six years in construction and completed in 2005. The compound includes a separate 3500 SQFT guest home, as well as additional staff quarters.

Prior to the pandemic, the estate was offered for sale unpriced, however, was subsequently withdrawn. Set in a cul de sac location, behind gates and with additional private security, the enormous one-of-a-kind property is now on the market with the highest published luxury residential list price in Texas.

Icon Global's Bernard Uechtritz, stated, "our client has recently instructed that the estate be sold on the open market with the list price now that we are well through the pandemic. The estate's size, price and amenities put this property in the front row of first-class properties offered nationwide and is among the very best available in the country. It is certainly the crown jewel of the Texas marketplace.

Given the likely profile, privacy, and security requirements of a prospective new owner we are only providing detailed interior and other amenity specs to vetted, approved, and invited prospects or brokers on a case-by-case basis,'' he said.