Iconic Strawberry Inn Now on the Market: A Premier Investment Opportunity in California’s High Sierra

Rick Lahkar, Managing Broker at Sperry Lahkar Company, proudly presents the historic Strawberry Inn for sale. This unique property offers potential buyers a rare investment in a multifaceted hospitality establishment with substantial growth prospects.

Rick Lahkar, a respected figure in real estate and Managing Broker at Sperry Lahkar Company, officially announced the listing for sale of the historic Strawberry Inn, located at 31880 Highway 108, Strawberry, CA.

Priced at $3.2 million, this landmark property offers a unique blend of history, hospitality, and scenic allure in the picturesque Sierra Nevada region. The inn is a select-service, cash-flowing establishment featuring an array of high-demand amenities and a prime location on the Stanislaus River.

“The Strawberry Inn isn’t just a property; it’s a comprehensive experience in hospitality ideally set against the backdrop of the High Sierra,” said Rick Lahkar. “We are excited to offer this investment opportunity that promises not only returns but also a chance to be a part of California’s rich heritage.”

The Strawberry Inn offers 14,362 square feet of fully furnished and beautifully appointed guest rooms, each equipped with private bathrooms and modern conveniences. The property features a bar and restaurant that seats 100 guests, offering dining on a covered deck with breathtaking river views, as well as two gazebos ideal for private parties and events.

This hotel has become a preferred location for weddings, on-location film accommodations, and corporate events, and boasts proximity to Pinecrest Lake, Dodge Ridge Ski Resort, and the Stanislaus National Forest, making it a year-round destination for both leisure and adventure seekers.

Under a single operator since 2002, the Strawberry Inn earned its place as the #1 rated lodging in the area on TripAdvisor and Booking.com. Additionally, the inn includes a separate four-bedroom, three-bath residence, providing an excellent living and operational base for an owner-operator.

With easy access from CA-108 and minimal competition, the inn offers substantial growth potential and a strong market position in the Sierra Nevada hospitality landscape.

“This sale represents a unique opportunity for anyone seeking to invest in a profitable, well-established business that not only promises returns but also offers an enviable lifestyle in one of the most scenic areas of California,” Lahkar added.



Interested parties may contact Rick Lahkar for more information about the Strawberry Inn or to arrange a viewing.

