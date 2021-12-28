with strict precautionary measures for best safety

aims to boost Thai economy and add to happiness and hope to Thai citizens and the world

BANGKOK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to Thai government's call to boost the economy and tourism sector, ICONSIAM is collaborating with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority, the Port Authority of Thailand, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Thai Boats Association, the Chao Phraya River Trade Association and Prachakom Yan Kadeejeen-Khlongsan Foundation to organize the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022" and celebrate the beginning of the New Year. Fantastic festivities coupled with the astounding beauty of Thailand's main river will truly mark ICONSIAM, as a national iconic landmark and global countdown destination. To ensure everyone's safety, ICONSIAM is following the strictest precautions in line with the guidelines issued by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and is limiting the number of people attending the iconic firework countdown festivities. Guests are required to pre-register and take a rapid antigen test (ATK) provided by the organizer before entering.



ICONSIAM in collaboration with government authorities and the private sector, is proud to host the world-renowned “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022”

ICONSIAM Managing Director Supoj Chaiwatsirikul spoke about the upcoming event, saying: "One of our aims is to be able to proudly exhibit and preserve the historic Chao Phraya River while promoting the riverside as a major global tourist attraction. In past years, ICONSIAM has staged stunning firework shows recognized by international media such as CNN, BBC, AP, Reuters and ABC, among others. We are proud to join forces with the public and private sectors, communities and entrepreneurs to hold the 'Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022' event on the banks of Chao Phraya River on 31 December 2021."

Highlights include a dazzling showcase of 30,000 eco-friendly fireworks made from Thai sticky rice. Created by Japanese pyrogenic expert Mr. Oguchi Yoshimasa, these environmentally friendly pyrotechnic novelties will light up the sky over a 1,400-metre stretch of the majestic Chao Phraya River allowing viewers to see the fireworks within a 5-kilometer radius. The spectacle combines light and sound featuring the ICON Pop Orchestra. The firework show will be performed together with Koh Mr. Saxman, the well-known Thai composer and saxophonist, with the theme "Win the World for Thailand", and preserving Thainess. The show will bring back happiness and hope to the hearts of Thai people and the world.

The countdown celebration will be broadcast live on Thai Rath TV 32 HD Channel plus online platforms via the Facebook pages of ICONSIAM, Khaosod, Matichon Online, Prachachat and TrueID so that online viewers can join in conveying happiness, hope and moral support to Thai people's hearts across the country. This is to ensure a safe environment, reduce physical contact and maintain distancing in the New Normal way.

The mega event is organized and sponsored by Charoen Pokphand Group, The ICONSIAM Residences Corporation Ltd., The ICONSIAM Super Luxe Residence Corporation Ltd., Millennium Auto Group Co., Ltd., Zipmex Technology Co., Ltd and Lexus Group, Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd.

ICONSIAM's spectacular fireworks are special in many ways. For the first time, the eco-friendly fireworks will combine light and sound featuring the ICON Pop Orchestra. Created by Mr. Yoshimasa, the incorporation of Thai sticky rice as one of the ingredients for producing fireworks means less smoke, so the show is both an extravaganza for the eyes as well as friendly to the environment. The fireworks display will be the grandest and longest in Thailand stretching 1,400 metres along the river and viewers can see the fireworks within a 5-kilometer radius. The fireworks that will light up the sky and give off a glittering reflection of the river surface will emphasis the Chao Phraya River's long and rich history and its bonds with all Thais, making it an important destination globally. The fireworks show, aiming to convey happiness, hope and moral support to the hearts of Thai people and the world, comprises seven acts, includes 'Love Lights Up the World', 'Igniting Your Spirit', 'Unleash Your Magic', 'Alive Again: Bright Life presented by Charoen Pokphand Group', 'Embracing Diversity', 'Win the World for Thailand', and 'Unity'.