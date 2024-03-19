ICU Near-Death Experience Stories: Afterlife Inspirational Faith Book Released

Raul Meza has published a new book, "INJECTION OF FAITH: Amazing Real-Life Stories From The Intensive Care Unit - Including Near Death Experiences (NDE)".

Raul Meza wrote his new book based on his personal experience as a critical care nurse. After witnessing countless near-death experiences, Raul is certain that God exists and is always present, especially when a person is experiencing health, emotional, mental, or financial crises.

More details can be found at https://www.amazon.com/INJECTION-FAITH-Real-Life-Intensive-Experiences-ebook/dp/B0CVX1VP5K

“INJECTION OF FAITH” is meant to be an inspirational book for those who are currently questioning their life purpose. Having worked as a critical care nurse since 1996, Raul recounts specific moments where patients die and then come back to life. On all these occasions, patients talk about the afterlife and how they met God or their loved ones. Most importantly, they speak about the unlimited love God has for all humans.

Raul explains that the release of his new book comes at a critical time when the world is going through major global transitions. He says that many people he sees in the ICU are often worried about “what will happen”, not only to them but to their families. He hopes that his new book will bring peace of mind to more individuals, particularly those who are afraid of the state of the world or concerned about who will take care of their families should something happen to them.

According to a study published in the Missouri Medicine Journal, about 17% of patients who almost died report having a near-death experience. Researchers say that while no two NDEs are the same, they share certain characteristics, including encountering a “mystical” light and feeling many positive emotions before they choose to return to their physical bodies.

Raul writes, "After years of working as a critical care nurse, I have come to a powerful realization: there is life after death and God still shows up today in the middle of our current health, emotional, mental and financial crises. And I'm not just talking about my own beliefs - I have witnessed it firsthand through the experiences of my patients. In this book, I share their stories of hope, humor, and faith, and invite you to join me on a journey to the supernatural ICU."

Interested parties can find more information at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbFBBpvwaQs&ab_channel=RaulMeza

