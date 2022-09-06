Ideal Homes Portugal Announces its Portugal Golden Visa Event in Bangkok, September 2022

—

The exquisite properties from Portugal's Algarve coast, which is renowned for its vibrant cities and quaint fishing villages, warm temperature, and gorgeous beaches, will be brought to the citizens of Thailand by Ideal Homes Portugal together with their investing experience.



The event will be held at Grande Centre Point Terminal 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. where attendees will receive expert advice from Chris White himself, the owner of real estate agency Ideal Homes Portugal, regarding the popular Golden Visa that can ultimately lead to a Portuguese passport, allowing to easily travel, live or work in European Schengen countries.



Attendees will also benefit from special offers available at the show, including an exclusive development in a prestigious Algarve location, with a 10% discount available for the first 10 buyers.



The Portugal Golden Visa scheme allows people to apply for permanent residency and citizenship after 5 years through investing in real estate - without having to reside in the country at any point.



Other benefits from this scheme include easy Visa renewal as the applicant and their family only have to visit for two weeks every year, Visa exemption for traveling through Europe, dependent family members can also obtain permanent Portuguese residency and /or citizenship, and low minimum stay periods (7 or more days in the first year and 14 or more days in subsequent years).



This is the third event Ideal Homes Portugal has participated in Thailand, solidifying its commitment to offering great opportunities for people in this area. “We have been assisting clients to obtain their Golden Visa for the last ten years. While they enjoy a fantastic holiday, they take comfort in coming one step closer to the security of achieving freedom...both financially and in ease of movement throughout the world,” said Chris White.



Attendance is strictly limited to 40 guests per session, so Register Now to guarantee your place.



For more information, please visit https://www.idealhomesportugal.com/golden-visa-seminar.



About Ideal Homes Portugal

Founded in 2012 by Chris White, Ideal Homes Portugal is a well-recognized and trusted company in Portugal and across the world, with 300+ property sales each year, over 120,000 visitors to our website every month, and customers coming to us from the USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, South Africa and many more. The real estate agent offers full-service help with the entire buying process by walking their clients through all the steps needed for purchase; from government paperwork and bank account setup to terms of purchase and mortgage help, as well as currency exchange, home furnishing, and rental management of the property.

