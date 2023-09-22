Ideal Homes Portugal Exclusive 1º DREAM WORKSHOP BALI Features Victoria Jancke's Expertise in Social Media Mastery.

Ideal Homes Portugal exclusive 1º DREAM WORKSHOP BALI, a prestigious event set to take place from September 21 to 25, 2023.

This exclusive workshop, hosted by Ideal Homes Portugal, the leading real estate company in Portugal, has garnered immense attention for its headlining speaker, Victoria Jancke. Victoria, a celebrated German model, actress, and motivational speaker, boasts a remarkable career that began at the age of 16 and a massive Instagram following of 1.1 million. She will be conducting sessions focusing on mastering social media, engaging audiences, and building a strong personal brand.

This exclusive workshop is organized by Chris White, a prominent businessman and owner of Ideal Homes Portugal, the largest real estate company in Portugal. Chris White collaborates with Creative Lions, Maru Cruz, a seasoned Branding Consultant, and Roberto Penades, an expert Marketing Strategist Consultant, to offer attendees a valuable opportunity to benefit from the expertise of 'The Ultimate Business Blueprint To Scaling Your Business & Lasting Wealth Into Retirement.'

Throughout her illustrious career, Victoria has excelled in various fields, including on-screen acting, voice-over work, and modeling. She has garnered a dedicated fan base on Instagram, where she provides daily inspiration and guidance.

Attendees will stay at the charming and wonderfully inspiring Sumberkima Hotel, nestled amidst the serene and inspiring surroundings of Sumberkima Hill. This hotel offers a uniquely inspiring setting that complements the enriching experience of the event.

During her sessions at the 1º DREAM WORKSHOP BALI, Victoria will share her valuable insights and expertise on topics such as building a thriving social media presence on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, creating captivating IG reels, generating creative photo posting ideas, crafting authentic stories, and cultivating a devoted fan following. Her teachings will also extend to strategies for social media success and personal growth, drawing from her extensive experience as a motivational speaker and her track record of speaking at female empowerment summits.

Victoria Jancke's presence at the event promises to add tremendous value. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn from a true industry expert at the 1º DREAM WORKSHOP BALI from September 21 to 25, 2023.

Contact Info:

Name: Chris White

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ideal Home

Phone: +351 918 055 119

Website: https://chriswhiteproperty.com/



