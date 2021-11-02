Ideal Systems Deliver Next-Generation 4K TV Studio for iFAST in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Systems announces today that it has designed, built and delivered next-generation NDI® based TV studios with 4K live production and streaming capabilities for iFAST Corporation Ltd. ("iFAST Corp"), a leading Singapore public listed wealth management fintech company.

The cutting-edge facilities are located at iFAST Corp's head office in the Ocean Financial Centre in the heart of Singapore's Central Business District. The extensive studio contains multiple sets including a large chroma key green screen set for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) productions and news set containing a 5-meter-wide production-grade LED video-wall from Unilumin. All the studio cameras are NDI® 4K, and all the networking and production systems are based on the latest NDI® 5 technology from BirdDog and NewTek.

The new iFAST TV studio is built in what was formerly a large conference room which had seen a great reduction in usage due to the Covid-19 social distancing measures. The studio will provide unprecedented communications ability for iFAST Corp to produce and live-stream high-quality 4K professional television programmes and provide a content library to its customers which include over 520 companies with more than 10,000 wealth advisers currently using the iFAST B2B platforms.

"iFAST Corp's mission is to help investors around the world invest globally and profitably. For more than 20 years, we have worked to ensure our investors have access to information and research content that can help them in the investment journey. Tapping on the potential of the rapidly growing digital media space, we see iFAST TV as a natural extension of our fintech driven and investor-focused business as we continually seek to better serve, educate and engage our investors," said Mr Lim Chung Chun, Chairman and CEO of iFAST Corp.

"Covid-19 has dramatically impacted how corporations communicate with their customers and partners. With conferences and exhibitions being cancelled and travel being restricted, many corporations are choosing to build professional-grade TV studios to create their own content and communicate directly with their customers via social media and streaming to apps. For the iFAST TV studio, we based the whole video production architecture on next-generation NDI® infrastructure and is likely a world first insofar as there is zero legacy SDI equipment or cabling used in the entire facility. This is truly a next-generation TV production system supporting end-to-end 4K over IP from camera, through production and live-streamed securely up to 4K to the viewer. By utilizing NDI® and Live Call Connect with the NewTek™ TriCaster® 2 Elite we have dramatically reduced the complexity of the solution architecture for technically complex productions such as featuring multiple video calls from platforms like Zoom® and Microsoft® Teams in live interviews on the Video Wall or in Virtual Space in the Chroma set, while making the backend production systems easier to and more efficient to operate by the iFAST TV production team," said Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO of Ideal Systems Singapore.

About iFAST Corporation

iFAST Corporation is a wealth management fintech platform headquartered and listed in Singapore, providing a comprehensive range of investment products and services to financial advisory firms, financial institutions, banks, internet companies, multinational companies, as well as retail and high net worth investors in Asia. The Group offers access to over 12,000 investment products including funds, bonds and Singapore Government Securities (SGS), stocks, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), insurance products, and services including online discretionary portfolio management services (DPMS), research and investment seminars, financial technology (fintech) solutions, investment administration and transactions services. The company is also present in Hong Kong, Malaysia, China and India.

About Ideal Group

With 13 offices across Asia, Ideal Systems is the region's largest broadcast and media systems integrator. Ideal is a multinational organization providing innovative broadcast, cloud and AV solutions and consultancy to sectors including broadcasting, media, house of worship, corporate and government. Ideal Systems provide services that range from systems and business consultancy, cloud integration and systems design, systems deployment and support, building of media facilities to live broadcast services.

