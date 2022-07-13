IDEMIA Digital Identity Solutions Earns the 2022 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

IDEMIA offers world-class digital and physical identity solutions, addressing the emerging market needs with unrivaled solutions

SAN ANTONIO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent digital identity solutions industry analysis, Frost & Sullivan recognizes IDEMIA with the 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its highly innovative identity solutions and strong leadership. Since 2017, IDEMIA has offered comprehensive identity-checking technologies to governments and companies, supporting them in the identity proofing to guarantee detailed, reliable, and secure authentication processes.



By integrating physical and digital solutions, IDEMIA offers a state of the art identity management portfolio, ranging from biometrics technologies, data security, cryptography, and authentication through smart devices, among other advanced offerings.

IDEMIA serves clients in various industries, including banking, healthcare, government, and telecom. In addition, the company has successfully delivered over 135 online and offline identity programs supporting governments worldwide in their national identity programs. This extensive market presence and broad customer base have positioned the company among the top choices in the identity market.

"Frost & Sullivan believes IDEMIA is prepared for today's demands and exceptionally positioned for tomorrow's needs. The company's clear strategic vision and execution underpin its partner of choice status and sustainable growth for years to come," said Steven Lopez, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Given the company's brand reputation across governments, IDEMIA addresses its ability to reach across markets with a strong presence in the civil ID market, managing the digital journey and enabling digital ID."

IDEMIA is focused on continuing its technological disruption, rapidly adapting to global security challenges to remain the preferred choice of large enterprises and governments worldwide. Its portfolio of services continuously grows and fulfills the market needs with frictionless authentication solutions that are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Additionally, its customer-centric approach allows the company to earn the loyalty of its customers and position itself as one of the preferred options in the market for large projects related to physical and digital identity solutions. As a result, IDEMIA is poised to lead the identity market with its solid leadership and highly effective market strategy.

"Competing head-to-head with the industry's leading players in digital identity, the company remains one of the top innovators because of its combined use of biometrics modality and hardware-based solutions for both private and public sector clientele," noted Aravind Srimoolanathan, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "By utilizing its expertise in biometrics, the company has maintained strategic partnerships with market participants and continues to increase its customer success. Overall, IDEMIA develops and implements its strategies and approach with its customers in mind, securing its position as a trusted partner and market leader and enabling the company to tap into nontraditional biometrics markets in the future."

"This award reflects the quality of work IDEMIA has accomplished alongside our clients worldwide. It is the recognition of our advanced digital ID solutions. Our technologies are based on powerful R&D that help us to meet the evolving needs of our clients, so they can be prepared for upcoming challenges", said Pierre Lelièvre, Senior Vice President Digital ID and Services at IDEMIA.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that leverages competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About IDEMIA

As leader in identity technologies, IDEMIA is on a mission to unlock the world and make it safer. Backed by cutting-edge R&D, IDEMIA provides unique technologies, underpinned by long-standing expertise in biometrics, cryptography, data analytics, systems and smart devices. IDEMIA offers its public and private customers payment, connectivity, access control, travel, identity and public security solutions. Every day, around the world, IDEMIA secures billions of interactions in the physical and digital worlds. With nearly 15,000 employees, IDEMIA is trusted by over 600 governmental organizations and more than 2,300 enterprises spread over 180 countries, with an impactful, ethical and socially responsible approach. For more information, visit www.idemia.comand follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

