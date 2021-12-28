Idowall Released IdoWallet for Trading and Staking Cardano Tokens, Set to List Wall Token on Exchanges.

Pre-Sale round will be kick-starting in a few days’ time.

—

Idowall team is pleased to announce the release of its much-awaited IdoWallet for Trading and Staking Cardano tokens. The Idowall platform enables users to manage, research, and quantify their current and future Initial Dex Offerings (IDO's) and Token Presales in the Cardano Ecosystem.

IdoWallet is an exclusive application that allows users to store their private keys to send, receive, and spend digital currency under the Cardano Ecosystem. In addition, users can browse and use DeFi applications and even more.

Notably, IdoWallet will enable users to stake $WALL tokens to farm and earn more ADA or stake ADA to earn more $WALL tokens. More so, Idowall's utility token $WALL will power the IdoWallet.

$WALL as a Utility token will be used to pay for transactions charges and also serve as pairs for trading other Cardano tokens on IdoWallet.

The team at IDOWALL is working indefatigably to list $Wall token at a greater value on exchanges amid the 1st Quarter of 2022 while launching IDOWALL Launchpad on mainnet.

Features of IdoWallet

IdoWallet will be the most user-friendly wallet for both newbies and professionals, such that it serves as a basic crypto guide into the world of crypto for entry beginners. Below are some of the features of IdoWallet.

1. Staking and Liquidity: With IdoWallet, you can be able to stake and provide liquidity on Cardano tokens.

2. User-friendly and Faster Cardano Transactions: One of the features of the IdoWallet is that the IdoWallet application poses user-friendly and faster Cardano transactions. This feature indicates that users who look to open their first digital asset wallet can use IdoWallet.

3. 2-Factor Authentication & Password Protected: The platform enables two-factor authentication (2FA) and password-protected feature which helps to safeguard against hacking attacks on users' accounts. Added to this, the platform ensures that no scammers would be able to access the funds or assets of users.

4. Low Transaction Fees: The IdoWallet offers low transaction fees compared to other cryptocurrency wallets present in the crypto space. The transaction fee will be paid in $WALL

5. Allows Instant Transactions Across Geographies: IdoWallet provides seamless and instant exchange and transfer services. This indicates that users can transfer their crypto without any time delay associated.

Furthermore, IdoWallet is a wallet to execute trading Cardano tokens. It is simple to use as it aims to make trading easy and possible for everyone. Above all, the wallet offers low-cost fees. And trading on the wallet is relatively fast and users can quickly execute buy and sell orders.

WALL Token Pre Sale Round

The seed sale round ended some days ago and the Pre-Sale round will be kick-starting in a few days’ time. Users can participate in WALL Pre Sale Round by visiting the WALL token Sale Page.

Pre-Sale Details

Token Allocation- 1,500,000 (15%)

Token Sale Price- 1 ADA = 12.5 WALL

Minimum Buy- 100 ADA

Maximum Buy- 10,000 ADA

$WALL token will be sent to user’s wallet immediately

About Idowall

Idowall is based on the Cardano ecosystem blockchain to provide fans access to numerous IDO and Pre-Sale listings of Native Cardano Tokens through several launchpads that show extensive analytics and comparison tools in a simple but concise interface.

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/idowallprojects

Telegram: https://t.me/idowall

Medium: https://idowall.medium.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Eddy Wagner

Email: Send Email

Organization: IDOWALL

Website: https://idowall.com

Release ID: 89058034