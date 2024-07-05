IDV signs a contract with the Brazilian Army to provide 420 Light Multirole Vehicles

Turin, 5th July 2024. IDV, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) specialised in defence and civil protection equipment, has signed a contract with the Brazilian Army, through the Army Manufacturing Directorate, for the supply of 420 LMV-BR 2 (Light Multirole Vehicle) within a 10-year timeframe, with the first units expected to be delivered in 2026. The value of the contract is 1.4 billion Brazilian reais (approx. 235 million euros at current exchange rate).

This contract marks another important milestone in the partnership between the Brazilian Army and IDV, whose solid collaboration has a long history, including the supply of 700 units of the 6x6 amphibious armoured vehicle “Guarani” and 32 units of the LMV-BR.

The new LMV-BR 2 vehicles, known as “Guaicurus” in Brazil, will be produced in IDV’s plant in Sete Lagoas, Brazil.

