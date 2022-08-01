IELTS Online now available in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most trusted English language test can now be taken from the convenience of home as IDP Education launches IELTS Online in Singapore.

Suitable for people looking to demonstrate their English language ability for study purposes, IELTS Online is the same academic test that's accepted and trusted by organisations around the world.

The IELTS Online test has the same duration, content and structure as IELTS on paper and IELTS on computer academic test that is delivered in test centres, however, it offers test-takers more choice on where they take it.

Mr Raghav Sabharwal, IDP Regional IELTS Director of Southeast Asia said the launch of IELTS Online aims to provide greater choice and flexibility for test-takers.

"We already have more than 1,500 IELTS test locations across 56 countries, including more than 280 computer-delivered IELTS centres and now we're giving test-takers even more choice," Mr Sabharwal said.

"Our goal is to empower people to choose how and when they take their IELTS test, so they feel confident and prepared on test day," he said.

Mr Sabharwal said IELTS Online is the latest innovation from the test that has helped generations of students achieve their global study and career aspirations.

"We have been a global pioneer of high-stakes testing for more than 30 years, and we continue to lead the sector today," he said.

IELTS Online assesses English-language proficiency across four key skills: Listening, Reading, Writing and Speaking. The Speaking test is still conducted one-to-one with an accredited IELTS examiner, but via a live video call.

Importantly, by integrating video calls into the Speaking test, IELTS Online maintains the focus on human conversation, a crucial aspect to accurately assessing language ability.

"We are innovating our test ensuring our technology enhances human connection, not replaces it. After all, language is human, testing should be as well," Mr Sabharwal said.

Information on booking availabilities and technical requirements is available here: https://ielts.idp.com/singapore/lp/ielts-online-bookings-open

About IELTS Online

IELTS Online is the same as the IELTS Academic test. It has the same content and features as IELTS on paper and IELTS on computer taken in a test centre.

IELTS Online is suitable for academic purposes. It is not accepted for migration.

Reassuringly secure: IELTS Online is protected by multi-layered security before, during and after the test. During the test, a combination of human and artificial intelligence (AI) invigilation is managed by IELTS. It allows us to monitor test takers' activity and perform identity checks.

Same test of four skills delivered by humans for humans: In the IELTS Online test the Listening, Reading and Writing questions are taken the same way as with IELTS on computer. The Speaking test will still be with a human examiner and happens via an online video call.

Receive IELTS Online results within 3-6 days: Test-takers receive their results 3-6 days after taking IELTS Online. All tests are marked by trained IELTS examiners.

