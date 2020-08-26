IFG Creates New Logo and Packaging Artwork to Simplify Marketing Efforts for Suppliers and Retailers GlobeNewswire August 26, 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today International Fruit Genetics (IFG) launched a new variety of logos to inspire consumers to come back -- again and again -- for more of the grapes they have come to know and love. The new bold and vibrant designs were created based on licensee and retailer requests to provide more tools for creating interest and attention on the store shelf with a consistent and unified look for IFG breed brands.

These visually appealing logos tell the IFG brand story and help consumers easily recognize the various grape varieties. When consumers recognize the new logos on the shelf, they can expect fresh, flavorful, and delicious grapes.

“As more 52-week table grape supply programs are in place, unified designs and brand recognition will help suppliers and marketers provide retailers more opportunity to drive sales. IFG continues to invest in our varieties and trademarks and offer these logos for packaging artwork on bags, wraps and labels,” explains Andy Higgins, CEO of IFG.

IFG is bringing to life the varieties in a preapproved way and assisting in making marketing efforts more effective and profitable. The new logos and packaging artwork will be provided to IFG licensed growers and marketers as part of an ongoing investment to enhance the consumer experience. The provided names with supporting graphics can be mixed and matched and will also include sample artwork for packaging. The creation of these logos and artwork also simplifies the approval process for IFG and trademark use as licensed growers and marketers save time and money by adopting these IFG compliant designs.

IFG aims to further elevate their varieties in consumer’s minds so they become a go-to favorite household nutritional choice. The company continues to generate buzz and excitement with their product innovation in the highly appreciated table grape category where IFG’s original flavors and shapes lead and energize the industry.

IFG licensees should expect more news from IFG with an IFG toolkit soon to be delivered to all licensees.

ABOUT IFG - International Fruit Genetics (IFG), headquartered in Bakersfield, California and founded in 2001, is one of the world’s largest premium fruit-breeding companies. Its breeders, Drs. David Cain and Chris Owens develop new varieties of table grapes and cherries, which are patented and licensed to worldwide marketers and growers. IFG currently has licensees in 15 countries and its fruit is actively marketed in over 25 countries. For more information, visit www.ifg.world.

