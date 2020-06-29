IFG Unveils Creative Names, Logos for New Line of Table Grape Varieties Designed to Capture Marketer Interest and Consumer Taste Buds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Fruit Genetics (IFG) , the renowned and innovative fruit breeder that changed the way consumers and retailers think of grapes, is adding six new varieties that are poised to further disrupt the produce industry and lead the table grape world with unique shapes and flavors that consumers have come to demand.

Unlike typical grape-naming systems that simply reflect seasons or color, IFG created a new and energizing naming architecture that depicts the essence of these new IFG-bred varieties that explode with tropical flavors, crunch like an apple or elegantly improve older varieties that deserve some revitalization.

“Consumers will be attracted by such unique names and once they taste these new grapes, they will come back for more just as they have with our previous grape varietals. Consumers are searching for nutritious, high-quality grapes with excellent taste, and IFG’s breeding program is designed to deliver what consumers want,” said Andy Higgins, CEO of IFG. “IFG is pleased to announce the following new varieties which are currently being trialed in various parts of the world with IFG-licensed growers. Expect to find more of these invigorating new varieties as the seasons roll out in the various regions.”

The following six table grape varieties, including each one’s name and logo, have been trademarked:

Gracenote™ - Grapes are elegant, poetic, and evocative. Just when you thought amazing grapes were done for the year, here come the Gracenote™ grapes. Large, elongated black; Autumn Royal type (PLU Code: 3497; Variety: IFG Thirty)

Kokomo™ - Grapes evoke good times on a tropical beach; perfect for this tropical Labrusca flavored black grape. Oval shape (PLU Code: 3500; Variety: IFG Thirty-one)

Julep™ - Grapes are a bit tropical with a hint of mint flavor; exploding with a Labrusca spiciness. Big round berry; medium (PLU Code: 3500; Variety: IFG Thirty-six)

Bebop™ - Grapes are full of energy and action - an affirmation: Be! A movement: Bop! A lively, fun grape that is all about joy, spontaneity, and passion. Red mild Labrusca flavor; good color; high yield potential; good size (PLU Code: 3499; Variety: IFG Thirty-seven)

Quip™ - Grapes are cute, witty, quirky, sweet and refreshing sensations. White lady finger type (PLU Code: 3501; Variety: IFG Thirty-two)

Rugby™ - Grapes are fun and playful. They evoke energy, movement, and motion. Crunchy; late season; light red to pink; very large oval shape (PLU Code: 3496; Variety: IFG Twenty-four)

“Our new names are catchy, fun and memorable,” Higgins said. “They reflect our efforts to revolutionize the industry. We aim to inspire the consumer and give our growers, marketers, and retailers a platform to maximize the potential that each variety has to offer.”

The new logos, which can be viewed http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/176ee52a-4085-403e-86bc-0550acb3861b are now available for use by IFG-licensed growers and marketers. IFG will be releasing several more varieties by the end of the year.

IFG’s focus on breeding table grape varieties to please consumers is delivering increased growth and profitability for retailers and growers around the world. With its breadth of exciting flavors and shapes as well as full spectrum of colors, IFG is creating a grape sensation for consumers who are discovering that good tasting grapes can be an important part of their nutritional plan.

ABOUT IFG - International Fruit Genetics (IFG), headquartered in Bakersfield, California and founded in 2001, is one of the world’s largest premium fruit-breeding companies. Its breeders, Drs. David Cain and Chris Owens develop new varieties of table grapes and cherries, which are patented and licensed to worldwide marketers and growers. IFG currently has licensees in 15 countries and its fruit is actively marketed in over 25 countries. For more information, visit www.ifg.world.