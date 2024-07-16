iFLYTEK Smart Recorder Launches Exciting Offers on Amazon Prime Day

Innovative speech-to-text transcription recorder available at a discounted price of $199.99

—

iFLYTEK, a global leader in intelligent speech and technology, is thrilled to announce an exclusive offer on its flagship product, the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder, during Amazon Prime Day. Originally priced at $249.99, this cutting-edge recorder pen—renowned for its offline speech-to-text transcription, intelligent noise reduction, and multi-language support—will be available for only $199.99 on Amazon with a $50 coupon for a 20% saving. The sale kicks off on July 10th and runs for 10 days, giving customers a limited window to take advantage of this exceptional discount.

The iFLYTEK Smart Recorder is the world’s first offline speech-to-text transcription recorder, providing high-efficiency transcription without the need for an internet connection. This makes it an indispensable tool for journalists, professionals, and students who require secure and private transcriptions on the go.

Sophisticated Design and Powerful Features

The iFLYTEK Smart Recorder boasts a sleek, compact design with dimensions of 117.5*46*15mm, combining durability and elegance with its aluminum alloy and plastic construction in an eye-catching sky gray color. The 2.0-inch TFT-LCD touchscreen provides a user-friendly interface, making it easy to navigate through functions and settings.

Equipped with advanced technology, the Smart Recorder offers:

Full Offline Transcription: Real-time transcription without the need for internet access.

Long-Distance Recording: Utilizes 2 directional and 4 omnidirectional microphones for capturing audio up to 10 meters away.

Intelligent Noise Reduction: Employs iFLYTEK's proprietary noise reduction algorithms to ensure clear recordings.

Multi-language Support: Capable of transcribing in Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, and Russian.

Secure Data Transfer: Easy and secure transfer of data to a computer via USB flash drive.

Versatile Recording Modes: Includes four modes to cover meetings, speeches, and other scenarios.

High Performance: Powered by an 8-core processor for swift transcription speeds.

Ample Storage: 32GB of internal storage, sufficient for approximately 175 hours of recordings

Additionally, the Smart Recorder's Type-C charging port supports a 2000mAh battery, allowing for up to 7 hours of recording time with the screen off, ensuring it’s always ready for prolonged use. This combination of advanced hardware and thoughtful design makes the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder a top choice for professionals seeking reliability and efficiency in their recording tools.

The iFLYTEK Smart Recorder is designed to excel in a multitude of scenarios, making it an indispensable tool for professionals who demand high-efficiency and secure transcription:

Private Meetings and Confidential Information Recording:

When dealing with confidential information or trade secrets, online transcription services can pose security risks. The Smart Recorder’s full offline transcription ensures that all recordings remain private and secure, as they are stored locally and never transmitted over the internet. This eliminates the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access, making it ideal for sensitive business meetings, legal consultations, and strategic planning sessions.

International Travel:

For professionals frequently on the move, especially across different countries, the Smart Recorder provides seamless and efficient recording and transcription without needing an internet connection. Its multi-language support (Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, and Russian) enhances its utility in international settings, allowing users to transcribe conversations and notes in multiple languages, thus improving communication and productivity during travel.

Educational Settings:

For students and educators, the Smart Recorder is an invaluable asset. It can record lectures, seminars, and study sessions, ensuring that every detail is captured accurately. The devic’s intelligent noise reduction and high-performance processor ensure clear and precise transcriptions, making it easier to review and study content. Additionally, its large storage capacity can handle numerous long lectures, providing uninterrupted recording throughout the academic term.

Corporate Training and Conferences:

In corporate environments, the Smart Recorder can record extensive training sessions, workshops, and conferences. Its versatility in recording modes allows it to adapt to different settings, whether it’s a large conference hall or a small meeting room. The device’s ability to store and transcribe hours of content makes it an excellent tool for creating comprehensive records of corporate events, which can be referred to later for training and development purposes.

Creative Projects:

Authors, screenwriters, and other creatives can use the Smart Recorder to record brainstorming sessions, plot discussions, and character dialogues. The device’s clear and accurate transcription capabilities make it easier to capture and organize creative ideas, streamlining the writing process.

Exclusive Amazon Prime Day Offer

Setting your alarms, and get ready for the countdown to Prime Day! Don’ t miss the chance to purchase the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder at a reduced price of $199.99 during Amazon Prime Day. This special offer is also available on the official iFLYTEK website with a 20% discount code! Starting on July 10th and ending on July 20th, this limited-time offer gives you a rare opportunity to enhance your recording and transcription experience with the world's first offline speech-to-text recorder.

About iFLYTEK

Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK is a global leader in intelligent speech and artificial intelligence technologies. The company is committed to advancing the field of AI with a focus on voice recognition, language processing, and machine learning. iFLYTEK’s innovative solutions are widely used in various industries, including education, healthcare, consumer electronics, and enterprise services. With a mission to equip machines with the ability to "listen, speak, understand, and think," iFLYTEK is driving the development of a more intelligent future.

Contact Info:

Name: Jack Zheng

Email: Send Email

Organization: iFLYTEK CO.LTD.

Website: https://www.iflytek.com



Release ID: 89135598

In case of identifying any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release that necessitate action or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our expert team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions diligently to rectify any identified issues or supporting you with the removal process. Delivering accurate and reliable information remains our top priority.